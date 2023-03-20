North Shore Exchange Celebrates 10 Years of Giving

The North Shore Exchange team gathers to celebrate its 10th Anniversary of fighting poverty in Chicago.

North Shore Exchange is a nonprofit, luxury consignment business that has given $3.2 million to 50+ Chicagoland charities in 10 years.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Shore Exchange (NSE), a Chicago-based nonprofit resale boutique, celebrates its 10th anniversary today, marking a decade of its mission to end the trauma of poverty in the Chicago area. The anniversary is a milestone for this locally-founded nonprofit that has donated over $3.2 million in the last ten years to support organizations that fight homelessness, food insecurity, and domestic violence in the region. Recently, NSE has also turned its gaze towards supporting physical and mental healthcare in the Chicagoland area.

NSE donates 100% of its profits to charity through the resale of high-end and luxury women's fashion, furniture, and home decor. It prides itself on offering shoppers an opportunity to purchase high-quality items at affordable prices, while also supporting worthy causes.

“I’ve worked here for 10 years and North Shore Exchange is a win-win-win. It’s a great way to clean out your closet, help people in need, and give back to your community. I’m very proud to work here,” comments Vice President Susan Sholl.

Top Ten Accomplishments in Ten Years

1) Over $3.2 million in grants given to nonprofits agencies serving the poor

2) Over $500,000 in in-kind donations donated to our partner non-profits

3) Business Performance of a CAGR of 25% over 10 years.

4) Resold and repurposed over 180,000 designer items

5) Furnished 15 apartments for refugees

6) Employ over 30 part and full-time employees

7) Provided meaningful volunteer and community service opportunities for over 250 people since the inception of NSE

8) Provided attainable and affordable luxury items for North Shore Exchange’s savvy, earth-conscious customers

9) Provided a way for NSE’s customers, consignors, volunteers, and employees to give back to their community and participate in the mission of North Shore Exchange

10) Expanded to 3 growing storefronts and a booming online business

“I have volunteered and worked with NSE since the beginning, and feel very passionate about NSE’s mission of supporting organizations that serve children and families living in poverty,” adds Nicole Hayek, Director of Philanthropy for North Shore Exchange.

North Shore Exchange has become a staple in the greater Chicago community with three stores in the area. These designer boutiques offer a unique, socially conscious, and fashion-forward shopping experience. The organization has also built a community of volunteers and sellers who believe in its mission and regularly donate and consign their best luxury items to help the cause.

"Both our shoppers and sellers have helped us make a significant impact on reducing poverty in Chicagoland. We look forward to our work in the years ahead," said co-founder, Wendy Serrino.

North Shore Exchange's 10th anniversary is a celebration of the organization's achievements and a recognition of the critical work that needs to be done to end poverty in the Chicago area. As it looks toward the future, NSE remains committed to its mission: helping to alleviate the trauma of poverty.

About North Shore Exchange

North Shore Exchange is luxury on a mission. It is Chicagoland's only nonprofit luxury designer consignment boutique that's given away $3.2 million to 50+ local charities. NSE features the best in guaranteed, authentic luxury and contemporary women's designer fashion, men's designer accessories, and a curated collection of upscale furniture and home décor where every purchase gives back.

NSE specializes in luxury brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Prada, and YSL, plus contemporary brands like Rag & Bone, Tory Burch, Theory, Vince, and more. Every consignment, donation, and purchase supports charities serving Chicagoland children and families in need.

