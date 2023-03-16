Marietta, GA Orthodontist Dr. Adebayo Empowering Patients to Embrace Their Smiles with Confidence
Integrity Orthodontics offers exceptional orthodontic care in a welcoming environment to patients of all agesMARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Adebayo of Integrity Orthodontics is not just an expert orthodontist; she has built a reputation for empowering her patients to embrace their smiles with confidence. As the Best Orthodontist in Marietta, Georgia, she has helped countless patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles that they can be proud of.
Dr. Adebayo started her career in Boston helping thousands of clients improve their smile and now she's doing the same for the Atlanta communities of Marietta and East Cobb. She is a member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Orthodontics, the American Association of Orthodontists, the Southern Association of Orthodontists, the Georgia Association of Orthodontists, the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association and the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society. She completed her Orthodontic and Dentofacial Orthopedics Residency at Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts, where she graduated at the top of her class and received the Dr. Norman H. Diamond Award for Excellence in Orthodontics.
At Integrity Orthodontics, Dr. Adebayo and her team use the latest technology and techniques to provide effective treatment while prioritizing patient comfort and convenience. They offer a range of treatment options, including traditional metal braces, clear ceramic braces, Invisalign clear aligners and Lightforce. She's also one of the few orthodontists in Atlanta to have a partnership with Inbrace, a new technology that uses advanced computer modeling and artificial intelligence to move a patient’s teeth in a way that’s fast, healthy and completely under the radar.
"Orthodontic treatment isn't just about straightening teeth," said Dr. Adebayo. "It's about giving my patients the confidence to show off their smiles and feel proud of who they are. I believe that every patient should feel empowered to embrace their unique smile and personality."
Integrity Orthodontics has been serving the community for over 20 years and is known for providing personalized care in a welcoming environment. Patients can expect a positive experience at every visit.
In addition to providing exceptional orthodontic care, Dr. Adebayo is deeply committed to giving back to the Marietta and East Cobb community. She volunteers with various organizations and is passionate about supporting local causes.
"At Integrity Orthodontics, we are more than just a practice," said Dr. Adebayo. "We are a part of the community, and we want to make a positive impact in any way we can. We believe in giving back and supporting the people who have supported us over the years."
Dr. Adebayo's extensive knowledge and experience in orthodontics, combined with her commitment to patient empowerment and community engagement, have made her the go-to orthodontist in Marietta. Integrity Orthodontics is proud to offer exceptional orthodontic care and a welcoming environment for patients of all ages.
To learn more about Dr. Adebayo and to schedule a complimentary exam, visit smilewithintegrity.com.
###
Media Relations
Integrity Orthodontics
dayo@smilewithintegrity.com