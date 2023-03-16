AbleMarkets Takes Big Step Forward with AI-Powered Quant Analysis
We are excited to launch the AI-powered quant analysis platform. It is a major step forward in our mission to provide our clients with the best solutions to help them make informed decisions.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AbleMarkets, the leading provider of financial data and analysis solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered quant analysis platform. This cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence to deliver powerful insights and analysis in story form, allowing users to gain a deeper understanding of global financial markets.
The platform enables users to quickly and easily analyze market trends and identify opportunities for profitable investments. It provides a more comprehensive view of the market, providing detailed data-driven insights that can help inform decisions and inform trading strategies.
The platform also provides users with the ability to customize their analysis, allowing them to focus their research on specific topics, such as specific industries or sectors. This personalized approach allows users to quickly hone in on the information that is most relevant to them.
This new AI-powered platform is the latest in a series of innovative solutions from AbleMarkets, which has been providing advanced financial analysis solutions for more than a decade. This latest development demonstrates their commitment to providing users with the most up-to-date and comprehensive analysis solutions available.
“We are excited to launch this AI-powered quant analysis platform,” said AbleMarkets CEO Irene Aldridge. “It is a major step forward in our mission to provide our customers with the best solutions available to help them make informed decisions.”
About AbleMarkets
AbleMarkets is a leading provider of financial data and analysis solutions. They have been providing advanced financial analysis solutions for more than two decades, and their AI-powered quant analysis platform is the latest in a series of innovative solutions. Founded by Irene Aldridge, the author of "High=Frequency Trading" and co-author of "Big Data Science in Finance", AbleMarkets draws on the latest in AI and quantitative market analysis to bring the most distilled information to clients.
Irene Aldridge
AbleMarkets
press@ablemarkets.com
