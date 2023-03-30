There were 2,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,068 in the last 365 days.
The Women Automotive Summit Returns - Experience it In-Person and Online!
LONDON, HANWELL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Automotive Summit is back with even greater vigour in 2023 as the community's most anticipated event. With over 1000+ attendees joining in-person and online, the summit is set to take place on September 20th in Stuttgart. It will bring together influential leaders and professionals in the automotive sector for a day of inspiration, collaboration, and networking.
In 2019, the Women Automotive Summit was an incredible success, with more than 175 attendees worldwide, including 20 global leaders, and 10 networking events. A Senior Executive, at BMW Group, shared her enthusiasm for the event by stating “Great opportunity to connect with others who share the same passion for the automotive industry”.
Another person added, "The Women Automotive Summit is an essential event for women in the automotive industry, as it encourages collaboration, inspiration, and empowerment."
This year's Women Automotive Summit promises to be even bigger and better than before. It will feature award-winning industry leaders who will share their success stories, insights on how to reach one's potential, and how new technologies will affect the industry. Attendees will be able to network with peers and discuss what is needed for future success.
DO YOU WANT TO SPEAK IN PERSON AT THE SUMMIT?
The Women Automotive Summit also welcomes proposals for presentations and workshops. The goal is to exchange knowledge and best practices in the automotive industry and provide diverse perspectives and experiences.
INTERESTED IN JOINING AS A SPONSOR?
Sponsorship opportunities are also available. As a sponsor, one can position their brand as a supporter of advancing women in the automotive industry by hosting one of the networking activities, reserving a speaking position, and more.
Join the Women Automotive Summit and be part of the movement to collaborate, inspire, and empower women in the automotive industry.
