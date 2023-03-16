Populi Introduces Advancements in Population and Consumer Insights
New tools and integrations allow customers to activate consumer data and models faster
Working with our customers, we realize the importance of not only acquiring, but also activating consumer data within the marketing workflow for better targeting and audience segmentation. ”FARMINGTON, CT, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Populi, Inc., an analytics-as-a-service provider, has released several advancements to improve consumer analytics and tools for defining and segmenting audiences. Among the new features are key integrations with Salesforce, which enable faster activation of consumer analytics and models. Additionally, Populi continues to refine their products and user experience in order to optimize speed to value.
Populi Insights for Salesforce: a robust managed package that allows customers to directly ingest consumer data from Populi’s platform into Salesforce.
Consumer Insights App is a key feature of Populi Insights for Salesforce, leveraging Salesforce’s CRM Analytics technology. This app enables direct ingestion of consumer and propensity data into the Person Accounts objects, resulting in an improved experience in activating consumer records for use in campaigns and targeted marketing.
Population Insights dashboard: view and segment de-identified consumer data using all available geographic, demographic and social determinants of health (SDoH) attributes, and models, including both channel and clinical propensity models. This depth of experience includes a series of segments such as “Geographic,” “Demographic,” and “Economic” that provide the most common data elements used in consumer targeting.
A new tab, “Custom,” allows users to select up to nine custom SDoH and propensity model attributes available in the de-identified consumer data. This feature enables custom analytics in a self-service approach, without having to wait on custom development.
Improved User Experience: Populi continues to invest in making its products more usable and accessible. In addition to fine tuning existing dashboards, Populi is also releasing new features to the Populi Connect user application, enabling greater levels of self-service.
“Working with our customers, we realize the importance of not only acquiring, but also activating consumer data within the marketing workflow for better targeting and audience segmentation. We are excited for our existing and future customers to leverage technology and integrations in new ways,” said Leah Shea, EVP, Product.
More information about these new Populi advancements can be found at populi.ai.
About Populi
Populi is an analytics-as-a-service company that makes access to healthcare analytics easy. We enable healthcare organizations to strategize, market and sell to patients, consumers and healthcare providers by delivering the analytics they need in the platforms they work in every day.
