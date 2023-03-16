Trinity Life Sciences Institutes a Formal Performance Tracking Center of Excellence

New COE Provides Insights from Stakeholder Perceptions of a Brand's Equity and Trajectory

Upcoming Webinar "Far from Routine: Performance Tracking as a Source of Powerful Insight" Maps Out Ways to Proactively Translate Tracker Insights to Action

Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, announces the creation of Trinity Performance Tracking, a new Center of Excellence (COE) that focuses on a comprehensive approach to stakeholder perception tracking and integrates primary and secondary data to view the total context. Evaluating the impact of market events, advocacy, promotion and messaging around each product is an essential need for Marketing and Brand leaders within the life sciences industry—but interpretation of trackers like ATUs (Awareness, Trial and Usage) tends to fall into a routine at an individual brand level.

Trinity Performance Tracking focuses on dynamic assessment of brand optimization—dynamic because it is enabled by technology and identifies areas of disconnect to provide insights on course correction. The offering is guided by dedicated experts with experience across therapy areas, geographies and stakeholders. The suite of offerings answers key business questions:

Are we achieving the desired result?

And if not, why?

Either way, what can be done to maximize the commercial potential of the brand?

The new COE provides advisory services that allow life sciences companies to:

Monitor brand performance against strategic expectations

Assess the impact of manufacturer activity on perceptions over time and advise on adjustments to optimize that impact

Effortlessly leverage customized insights shared in an easily digestible format

Access data through dynamic visualization

Integrate datasets from different sources at the physician level, including Real-World Evidence (RWE), calls and promotional data

"Stakeholder perception research is an incredible source of actionable insight," explained Lara Lyeth, Principal in the Strategic Advisory practice at Trinity Life Sciences. "We find that the strategic use of ATUs can be overlooked—it's such a positive impact to the business to leverage and integrate the data to proactively identify opportunities, which can range from refining tactics to creating efficiencies across brands. This type of work can get the right treatments into the hands of patients who really need them even faster – that is rewarding."

"A strategic ATU approach goes beyond simply ‘tracking the market' and routine reactivity to things like trend breaks," added Aparna Deshpande, Senior Partner & Head of the Insights Practice at Trinity Life Sciences. "Trinity's Performance Tracking COE offers trackers that are essentially diagnostic tools to optimize brand strategy and commercial potential."

A webinar, Far from Routine: Performance Tracking as a Source of Powerful Insight, on April 27 will discuss stakeholder perception tracking research as an often overlooked strategic and tactical input to optimizing a brand's commercial performance.

Life sciences executives can register here.

Members of the media who would like to attend the webinar can contact Elizabeth Marshall at emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com.

