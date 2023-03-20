EvidenceCare Announces SOC 2 Completion, Further Committing to Healthcare Data Security and Compliance

EvidenceCare recently completed its first SOC 2®, Type 2 examination which reported on its commitment to operate secure controls.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- EvidenceCare , an innovative clinical decision support company, today announced the successful completion of the SOC 2®, Type 2 examination process for cybersecurity.A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2audits assess the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls in service organizations against the AICPA's Trust Services Criteria (TSC).This is EvidenceCare’s first SOC 2report for healthcare data security and compliance, which attests to the comprehensive design and effectiveness of the operational controls to provide assurance that EvidenceCare’s service commitments and system requirements were achieved based on the applicable trust services criteria.“This is an important confirmation that we continue to operate in a secure manner for our hospital and health system clients,” said Kyle Duke, Chief Information Officer of EvidenceCare. “We’re taking the necessary steps to confirm our secure controls and processes to achieve HITRUST certification in the coming year.”According to SOC, the examination engagements for SOC 2, Type 2 reports are performed by a service auditor in accordance with SSAE No. 18, Attestation Standards to assure not only that controls exist, but also that they are operationally effective.--ABOUT EVIDENCECAREEvidenceCare is a new type of clinical decision support system (CDSS) with its EHR-integrated and content-agnostic platform that empowers better care decisions by improving clinical workflows. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based insights and measurable outcomes. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, EvidenceCare is one of the top INC 5000 fastest growing healthcare tech companies and has won multiple awards for its innovative products and platform.

