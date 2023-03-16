AmiViz recognizes the achievements of its channel partners at its Partner Excellence Awards
Largest regional enterprise B2B marketplace for cybersecurity, AmiViz awarded its channel partners for their contribution towards the success of AmiViz platformDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace recently celebrated its success by recognizing and awarding its channel partners for their efforts and achievements at AmiViz Partner Excellence Awards 2023.
This year the company decided to go local and conducted AmiViz Partner Excellence Awards at three locations; Dubai, Riyadh, and Cairo to cover the entire Middle East region. The awards were presented at a glittering ceremony in each of these cities to recognize the importance and contribution of partners that have been driving the marketplace toward new heights.
During the course of awards, AmiViz updated partners about its roadmap for new technologies and products. The company also shared the new key features of its marketplace, and how it benefit partners.
Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz said “No business can be successful without the support and loyalty of their partners, and to acknowledge, the role partners play in our growth, we wanted to value their contribution and extend our gratitude by recognizing their efforts with an award.”
“We appreciate all our partners for embracing AmiViz B2B platform and working with us. I take this opportunity to once again congratulate all the award winners for their contribution and look forward to seeing them next year with a new set of awards” Ilyas added.
About AmiViz
AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.
AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.
Sanjeev Kant
Vistar Communications
0559724623
email us here