Setting the Standard for Soil Health: Biome Makers Publishes 2022 Impact Report

Biome Makers’ BeCrop Technology Reduces Agrochemical Fertilizers by 20% - An Agriculture Revolution!

DAVIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biome Makers is proud to announce the publication of its 2022 Impact Report, highlighting the company's continued efforts in global soil restoration.

The Impact Report highlights the significance of measuring and monitoring sustainable practices through Biome Maker's BeCrop® technology. It details the impact of the company's initiatives, including over 500,000 hectares of land implementing biological soil analysis, a 20% reduction in agrochemical fertilizers, and a 15% increase in agricultural carbon sequestration. Over 14,000 farmers from more than 45 countries across 170 different crop types have benefited from improved socio-economic conditions due to Biome Makers’ efforts.

"At Biome Makers, we believe that a healthier soil means a healthier world," said Adrian Ferrero, co-founder and CEO of Biome Makers. "By empowering farmers to monitor and improve the health of their soil with BeCrop®, we can increase crop yield, reduce farm costs and create a more sustainable and nature-positive food system."

The 2022 Impact Report also aligns the company's goals with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, raising awareness and inspiring others to join the effort to improve soil health, carbon sequestration, and environmental sustainability worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be able to share the impact of our efforts with the agricultural community," said Alberto Acedo, Ph.D., co-founder and CSO at Biome Makers. "We are committed to driving positive change and creating a better future for all by restoring soil health."