HEdpAY Web3 DeFi Platform, Combining Banking & Crypto Activities peer to peer

The Future Banking Solution, Peer to Peer Digital Finance” — Hedpay

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEdpAY Web3 Platform, Combining Banking and Crypto Activities,

The world is evolving into new financial methods with new opportunities in the sector. Unlike traditional centralized finance digital assets, cryptocurrencies are mostly decentralized, which means that they do not come under the control of governments or centralized entities like banks.

To bring this new financial systems together, HEdpAY has initiated a “The Future Banking Solution”. The objective of HEdpAY is to combine together the benefits of traditional finance and digital assets and crypto finance, to provide convenient solutions for consumers Banking and Finances in one. With a mission to make banking faster and efficient, HEdpAY strives to revolutionize the methods of financial transactions and services globally.

HEdpAY currently will offer peer to peer instant fiat, digital currencies, crypto transactions, online accounts and wallets.

HEdpAY provides unique features and services to facilitate fast solutions, enabling the consumers transact and operate in a fairly economical way, integrated with blockchain technology.

HEdpAY offers a range of crypto, digital assets and banking products, making it simpler and user friendly platform for all, even to people less familiar with the new technologies.

The unique features of HEdpAY include:

- Wallets for multi Crypto Networks

- Mobile App,

- Online Banking,

- Borderless peer to peer payments for its users,

- A multi-currency platform, enabling the users to choose the currency of their choice,

- Custody cryptocurrencies and digital assets in their wallet and account,

- Multi-sig security protection and transaction

- Prepaid Card Linked to wallet and account of choice,

- Withdrawals or deposits digital assets and cryptocurrencies

- Additional rewards for HEdpAY app and Card use

- Decentralized exchange and conversion between digital assets and cryptocurrencies

*Much more features will be added and announced as they develop in the platform to better the services provided.

What is HEdpAY Wallet?

HEdpAY wallet is compatible with ERC-20 tokens, BSC Chain as BEP20 and further features will be added to bridge between other Networks and Chains, This wallet allows you to deposit, store, transfer and exchange crypto and currencies.

HEdpAY Facilitates Smart Exchange

You can trade and exchange between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies using its secure exchange platform. HEdpAY will introduce the opportunity for the users to opt for the ideal conversion rates, minimizing their cost, allowing to make transactions, transfers, and withdrawals in a secure environment.

It offers a combined platform for instant transfers to HEdpAY accounts, wallets, and app. This not only saves your time but also reduces costs, resulting in an efficient financial system.

Owing to new technological advancements and innovation, HEdpAY formed a structural system, combining currencies, digital assets and cryptocurrencies technologies in one platform, creating countless possibilities.

HEdpAY works to maximize adoption into new financial innovative technology and blockchain technology in unison.