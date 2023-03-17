Metacoms: Enter the AI-Driven Metaverse with Your Own App-Based Business in the 2030 Projected $1.6 Trillion Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Metacoms seeks to dismantle barriers and unleash the boundless potential of the Metaverse, enabling individuals to craft their own distinctive experiences. By integrating AI technology, Metacoms empowers users to design and develop apps for the third-party App Store, opening up a world of opportunities for businesses to prosper within the Metaverse. Whether it's a digital or physical e-commerce store, a 3D dating app, or an international trade management system, Metacoms provides the essential infrastructure and resources for any enterprise to thrive in the Metaverse.
Furthermore, Metacoms offers an array of features to enhance user experience, such as a three-tiered developer interface – with Level 1 designed for ease of use, complimentary AI-driven home design services, and the capability to create a personalized Avatar accompanied by a verified certificate for admission to virtual events that simulate real-world experiences. Backed by Polygon, the leading Web3 project on the blockchain network, Metacoms ensures swift, secure, and cost-effective transactions while maintaining a carbon-negative footprint.
A recent news release by globenewswire.com projects that the Metaverse market will reach an estimated value of $1.6 trillion by 2030. Despite this anticipated growth, the existing Metaverse landscape primarily caters to gamers, with limited activities available for the broader public. While larger chains and multinational corporations have begun utilizing the Metaverse for employee training, small businesses struggle to access the Metaverse easily and affordably.
At present, users must purchase non-customizable properties within established Metaverses, which often feature dated graphics reminiscent of 1990s computer games. Additionally, creating an avatar in one's likeness can be challenging or unattainable. These Metaverses also lack options for users to interact with verified avatars or invite other users who have completed KYC and belong to specific target groups, such as individuals over 18 years old.
Metacoms tackles this challenge by offering an intuitive and user-friendly Metaverse, featuring the ability to create an app for the integrated third-party App Store, powered by blockchain, AI, and advanced 3D technology. CEO Antony Chang heads a skilled team that includes esteemed members such as Blockchain Keynote Speaker Adrian Niculenscu and Blockchain Advisor Ian Scarffe, both contributing significantly to the ongoing business development and fundraising.
Metacoms B.V. Details:
Location: The Netherlands
Sector: Metaverse/Virtual World
Stage: Seed Round
Virtual Engine: Unreal Engine 5.1
Blockchain Network: Polygon MRC20/MRC721
Ownership: Web3
Website: https://metacoms.io
Antony Chang
Furthermore, Metacoms offers an array of features to enhance user experience, such as a three-tiered developer interface – with Level 1 designed for ease of use, complimentary AI-driven home design services, and the capability to create a personalized Avatar accompanied by a verified certificate for admission to virtual events that simulate real-world experiences. Backed by Polygon, the leading Web3 project on the blockchain network, Metacoms ensures swift, secure, and cost-effective transactions while maintaining a carbon-negative footprint.
A recent news release by globenewswire.com projects that the Metaverse market will reach an estimated value of $1.6 trillion by 2030. Despite this anticipated growth, the existing Metaverse landscape primarily caters to gamers, with limited activities available for the broader public. While larger chains and multinational corporations have begun utilizing the Metaverse for employee training, small businesses struggle to access the Metaverse easily and affordably.
At present, users must purchase non-customizable properties within established Metaverses, which often feature dated graphics reminiscent of 1990s computer games. Additionally, creating an avatar in one's likeness can be challenging or unattainable. These Metaverses also lack options for users to interact with verified avatars or invite other users who have completed KYC and belong to specific target groups, such as individuals over 18 years old.
Metacoms tackles this challenge by offering an intuitive and user-friendly Metaverse, featuring the ability to create an app for the integrated third-party App Store, powered by blockchain, AI, and advanced 3D technology. CEO Antony Chang heads a skilled team that includes esteemed members such as Blockchain Keynote Speaker Adrian Niculenscu and Blockchain Advisor Ian Scarffe, both contributing significantly to the ongoing business development and fundraising.
Metacoms B.V. Details:
Location: The Netherlands
Sector: Metaverse/Virtual World
Stage: Seed Round
Virtual Engine: Unreal Engine 5.1
Blockchain Network: Polygon MRC20/MRC721
Ownership: Web3
Website: https://metacoms.io
Antony Chang
Metacoms
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Metacoms Alpha City