Travel Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with Allianz, Trawick, GeoBlue

The Latest Released Travel Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Travel Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Travel Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as American International Group, Inc. (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), Trawick International (United States), InsureMyTrip (United States), World Nomad (Australia), Generali Global Assistance (Italy), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), HTH Travel Insurance (United States), GeoBlue (United States), Seven Corner (United States), TravelInsurance.com (United States), IMG Travel Insurance (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Travel Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 5.51% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers) by Type (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance) by Coverage (Medical Cover (Repatriation & Evacuation), Compensation for Baggage loss cover, Delay of baggage, Trip interruption and cancellation, Cashless services for medical expenses abroad, Compensation for Personal Accident, Accidental death and disability, Other) by Travel Type (International, Domestic) by Sales Channel (Digital and Direct, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Agents) and by Geography (LATAM, United States). The Travel Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 1144.40 Million at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4096.630Million
Definition:
Travel insurance refers to the risk associated while traveling such as injury or death, loss of luggage, delays, and others. It provides numerous benefits such as trip cancellation, loss of luggage & travel documents, and others. Growing tourism is the key factor driving the travel insurance market in addition to increasing government initiative, for instance, to visit some countries such as Luxembourg, the United States, Belgium, France, and others it is mandatory to have travel insurance to obtain VISA.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Distribution Channels Such As Banks, Insurance Brokers, Aggregator and Others
• Emphasizing on Online Platform to Sale Travel Insurance
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Unusual Events Such As Natural Disasters and Terrorist Attacks
• Rising Awareness among Millennials to Secure Their Travel
Market Opportunities:
• Technological Developments in the Travel Insurance Industry
• Government Initiatives to Improve Travel Rule and Regulation
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Travel Insurance Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Travel Insurance
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: American International Group, Inc. (United States), Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), Trawick International (United States), InsureMyTrip (United States), World Nomad (Australia), Generali Global Assistance (Italy), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), HTH Travel Insurance (United States), GeoBlue (United States), Seven Corner (United States), TravelInsurance.com (United States), IMG Travel Insurance (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Travel Insurance Market Study Table of Content
Travel Insurance Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance] in 2023
Travel Insurance Market by Application/End Users [Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers]
Global Travel Insurance Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Travel Insurance Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Travel Insurance (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
