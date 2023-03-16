Golem Network releases a new JS API and brings decentralized computing power to the browser
The Golem JS API release makes it easier for JS developers to use the Golem Network for running tasks and creating decentralized applications
With the new JS API, JS developers can use the Golem Network for running tasks directly from the browser and utilize Golem as a computational backend.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golem Network is excited to announce the release of a new JavaScript API, which has undergone significant changes to make it more accessible and user-friendly for JS developers. The new API is now extremely simplified compared to the previous version, making it easier to utilize and allowing users to run tasks directly from the browser.
— Łukasz Piłatowski, Technical Product Owner at Golem Factory
By creating a new JS API, Golem Network allows JS developers to access faster computing in a more simple way. Users will be able to experience running tasks in just three lines of code and better understand how it works thanks to the JS native coding style. Besides, now they can have control over the process of choosing providers and signing agreements for using computational resources on the Golem Network.
Łukasz Piłatowski, Technical Product Owner at Golem Factory, said: “Our aim is to provide a way of accessing the Golem Network tailored for JS developers, adjusted to their workflow. With the new JS API, JS developers can use the Golem Network for running tasks directly from the browser and utilize Golem as a computational backend. Now, they can easily integrate Golem into their existing projects and take advantage of its decentralized computing power.”
“We love this change because it allows our community and users to run tasks directly from the browser,” added Adrian Pietraszkiewicz, Marketing Director at Golem Factory. “Three lines of code and you can experience the superpower of our open-source platform. After Dapp-runner and Dapp-manager, JS API is the next step in lowering the barrier to entry for developers who want to implement a decentralized philosophy in their everyday tools.”
JS developers interested in using Golem to access computational resources don’t need advanced JavaScript coding knowledge. Understanding how to execute node.js scripts and being able to include third party libraries into an HTML file is enough to get the new Golem JS API up and running. This simplification of the installation process and the direct access through the browser lowers the barriers for developers to build decentralized applications on the Golem platform.
A step-by-step guide about how to install the new Golem JS API can be found here.
About Golem Network: Golem Network is a platform born in 2015, with the aim of democratizing access to censorship resistant computing resources. This is facilitated by a cutting-edge protocol that allows users to rent and rent out providers’ idle hardware in a peer-to-peer (P2P) manner. The settlement layer of the protocol, fueled by the Golem Network Token (GLM), allows for the creation of a shared and alternative economy where users earn passive income by leasing their computational resources. All these features combined allow developers to build on top of the platform as they’d build on regular cloud infrastructure, without the issues associated with centralized platforms. More information on www.golem.network
