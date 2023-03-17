LubeLife Launches Water-Based Gel Lubricant

#LubeLife’s water-based gel lubricant is now available for purchase at lubelife.com.

SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with #LubeLife have announced that the company has launched a water-based gel lubricant made without parabens, silicone, oil, hormones, and gluten.

#LubeLife, the leading personal lubricant brand on Amazon with over 88,000 5-star ratings and reviews, has launched the newest edition to their water-based product offerings, Water-Based Gel Lubricant. A thicker gel formula that stays where you put it, no drip formula, and is easy to clean.

“Our #LubeLife Water-Based Gel Lubricant meets the needs of consumers who like the benefits of our water-based formula but want a lubricant that stays where you put it. Consumers are sharing positive feedback about the oil-free feel, and non-drip formula that gets the job done,” says Mimi Anderson, #LubeLife Chief Marketing Officer.

#LubeLife Water-Based Gel Lubricant uses only U.S. Pharmacopeia-grade ingredients, and the brand goes beyond industry standards for quality and safety. As a brand under CC Wellness, a world-class pharmaceutical company specializing in the development of Class II medical devices as well as cosmetic, OTC, and organic products, there are no cutting corners for #LubeLife and their customers.

Anderson adds that “#LubeLife Water-Based Gel Lubricant is also non-staining, never sticky, and cleans easily with water compared to silicone-based alternatives.”

Anderson emphasizes, “#LubeLife Water-Based Gel Lubricant is compatible with most toy materials and natural rubber latex condoms and polyisoprene but not compatible with polyurethane condoms.”

For more information, and to browse the wide selection of #LubeLife lubricants, visit www.LubeLife.com or www.lubelife.com/collections/water-based-lubricants/

About #LubeLife

#LubeLife is the leading personal lubricant brand on Amazon with more than 88,000+ five-star ratings and reviews. It makes water-based, silicone-based and flavored personal lubricants, as well as adult toy cleaners. All #LubeLife lubricants use natural ingredients, have been cleared by the FDA for safety (non-irritating), are long lasting, and come with a satisfaction guarantee. Available on lubelife.com, Walmart.com, Spencer stores, and Amazon.com, #LubeLife is a division of CC Wellness, the makers of pharmaceutical grade, OTC and class 2 medical devices, headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

Contact Details:

24903 Avenue Kearny

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

United States

Email: media (at) ccwellness (dot) com

*Based on Similarweb Shopper Intelligence sales from 1/2022 to 12/2022