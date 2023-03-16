The Buying Guide for Electric Beach Bikes in 2023

electric beach bike Magicycle Cruise Pro Electric Beach Bike

If you are planning to buy a beach bike for yourself or your family, this article may be helpful to you after reading it!

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the cold weather gradually fades away, the beaches become the main stage for people. For families and individuals seeking a fun and peaceful ride on the beach, the beach electric beach bike is the best summer seaside tool. They are perfect for cruising along the beach and exploring new places.There are some key differences between beach electric bikes and regular electric bikes, which make them superior in certain aspects. This is why they can be the perfect choice for many riders. In this article, we will uncover the truth about beach electric beach bikes. If you are planning to buy a beach bike for yourself or your family, this article may be helpful to you after reading it!What is an electric beach bike?The cruiser bike model was born in the 1930s and has been around ever since. They are comfortable and easy-to-ride adult electric bikes designed for cruising around.Unlike regular bikes, electric beach bikes are usually equipped with fat tires, powerful motors, large-capacity batteries, and various advanced features including a pedal assist. This makes people want to have them instead of traditional bike models. Because regular bikes do not have any type of suspension or key features to help riders go further without harming themselves.Why do you need an electric beach bike?1.1 They offer great comfort and stabilityEssentially, cruiser electric bicycles are designed for those who want to experience the joy of cycling without the risk of injury. They are suitable for every family member and anyone who has undergone knee replacement surgery or has back injuries. For instance, the Magicycle Cruiser Pro adult electric bicycle features 7 levels of pedal assist and a 12-magnet pedal circle speed sensor, providing endless possibilities for riding without experiencing back pain or fatigue. It is easy to ride around on the Cruiser Pro and allows people to truly enjoy the journey instead of being afraid and longing to return home.Cruiser bicycles also have a triangular frame that distinguishes them from other bike models, helping riders sit more upright and have a more comfortable ride than standard electric bikes. This position also allows riders to have a better view while cycling, helping them maintain safety. In addition, their frames are usually heavier and wider than regular bikes, which helps improve stability and maintain control while riding.2.2 They are suitable for any terrainCruiser electric bicycles are very easy to ride and can adapt to almost all terrains, including beaches, cities, and hills. This is largely attributed to their fat tires, which are wider and thicker than regular tires and have advantages that cannot be compared to regular tires. For example, the 26-inch Kenda fat tires equipped on the Magicycle Cruiser Pro can help it maintain balance on beaches and bumpy terrain.In addition, fat tire electric bikes have strong grip and traction, as well as good puncture resistance. Small rocks, broken glass, and sharp twigs on general roads cannot harm them. This is unimaginable for other regular electric bikes, so you don't have to worry about having a flat tire and affecting your beach vacation trip.Factors to consider when buying an Electric beach bike3.1 RangeNo one wants to be delayed on their journey due to insufficient battery life on their electric bike . Therefore, when purchasing a beach electric bike, battery range is one of the most important considerations. Electric beach bikes on the market typically have an average range of 50-60 miles, but the Magicycle Cruiser Pro has a longer range of up to 80 miles thanks to its new 52V 20Ah LG lithium battery technology and larger 56 5000mAh single battery capacity. With it, you can ride farther and explore more unknown territories.3.2 Speed and powerFor riders who enjoy adventures on sandy beaches and other rough terrain, speed, and power are crucial factors when choosing a bike. In general, fat-tire adult electric bikes have better performance and speed compared to regular bicycles. However, different brands of electric bikes have varying strengths and weaknesses in different aspects.The Magicycle Cruiser Pro is almost certainly the most powerful beach electric bike available on the market. This electric bike for sale has a powerful motor of 750W/1000W and 96Nm, allowing riders to travel at a maximum speed of 28mph without overheating.3.3 Quality and assuranceThe principle of "you get what you pay for" applies to most areas of life. Perhaps we don't always need to buy the most advanced and expensive model of a product, but if we always try to buy products at the industry's lowest prices, we will most likely encounter products with poor performance or that are easily broken, which ultimately leads us to have to buy twice, or even more.Magicycle has always been striving to operate within a price range that most riders can afford. In terms of quality, Magicycle has its own production factory, which allows for perfect control of every production process, ensuring that every fat tire electric bike delivered to users is manufactured to the highest quality standards.ConclusionElectric beach bikes bring unparalleled riding pleasure to people. Their designs are well thought out and perform excellently in all aspects. If you want to cruise along the beach or coastline this summer, then buying a beach electric beach bike is undoubtedly the right choice

