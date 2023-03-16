P2P Lending Market Growth Potential is Booming Now: Lendingclub, Prosper Marketplace, Funding Circle
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global P2P Lending Market Study Forecast till 2028.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Released P2P Lending Market study has evaluated the future growth potential of P2P Lending market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the P2P Lending market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Lendingclub Corporation (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States), Funding Circle Limited (United Kingdom), Zopa Limited (United Kingdom), Upstart Network, Inc. (United States), Sofi (United States), Ondeck Capital, Inc. (United States), Ratesetter (Australia), Kabbage, Inc. (United States), Circleback Lending, Inc. (United States).
P2P Lending Market Overview
P2P lending, also known as peer-to-peer lending or crowdfunding, is a method of borrowing and lending money without the use of traditional financial institutions such as banks or credit unions. Instead, individuals can directly lend money to other individuals or businesses through an online platform that connects borrowers with lenders.In P2P lending, borrowers typically apply for a loan online and provide information about their creditworthiness and the purpose of the loan. Lenders then review the loan application and decide whether to invest in the borrower's loan based on factors such as the borrower's credit score, income, and debt-to-income ratio.
Market Trends
P2P lending has become increasingly popular among borrowers and investors as an alternative to traditional lending and investing options.
Market Drivers
P2P lending provides a new source of funding for borrowers who may have difficulty obtaining loans from traditional financial institutions, such as those with limited credit history or those who have been turned down by banks.
Major Highlights of the P2P Lending Market report released by HTF MI
The P2P Lending Market is segmented by Type (Personal Loans, Business Loans, Education Loans, Real Estate Loans) by Risk (Low-Risk, Medium-Risk, High-Risk Loans) by End User (Individuals, Small Businesses, Real Estate Investors, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The P2P Lending market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period.
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on P2P Lending Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of P2P Lending
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Lendingclub Corporation (United States), Prosper Marketplace, Inc. (United States), Funding Circle Limited (United Kingdom), Zopa Limited (United Kingdom), Upstart Network, Inc. (United States), Sofi (United States), Ondeck Capital, Inc. (United States), Ratesetter (Australia), Kabbage, Inc. (United States), Circleback Lending, Inc. (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.
