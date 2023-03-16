Sanasa Life Insurance awarded "Fastest Growing Life Insurance SRI LANKA 2023" by Gazet International
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanasa Life Insurance, registered under the name of Seemasahitha Sanasa Rakshana Samagama has been awarded the title of “Fastest Growing Life Insurance, Sri Lanka” for the year 2023 by Gazet International.
SANASA Life Insurance, renowned for its incomparable service rendered to society aims to become a strong assurance company operating with a large customer base as a global tendency pavior of micro assurance.
The process of formation of SICL dawned in the 1989’s, as per the results of a survey done by an NGO (Forum of Development – FOD) unveiling the dire obligation of the rural population, a need-based approach to providing assistance. The study covered the basic and fundamental concerns of the area of interest such as how villagers were organized into voluntary organizations at the village level with a high degree of participation.
SANASA Life Insurance formation was highly influenced by the Funeral Aid Societies – FAS and ultimately reached the pinnacles of the corporate sector with the integration of evolving knowledge and technology.
SLIC attempts to provide clients with excellent service on all occasions and at all stages to mitigate the risk for the purpose of improving their living conditions and securing economic development.
With the branching off as SANASA Life Insurance and SANASA General Insurance, the ultimate purpose of the organization is to align the organizational motives with the customer needs and achieve greater levels of serving to the growing client base.
The award recognizes and appreciates the dedication and progress of SANASA Life Insurance and its commitment to making lives better.
Gazet International
Global organization Gazet International Magazine strives to deliver the most recent news and information about the world. It includes the most recent news from the worlds of banking, finance, lifestyle, and other beats. We take part in honoring and rewarding international organizations for their accomplishments in a variety of disciplines, and we do the nominees credit by appreciating and honoring the businesses that participate in the Gazet Award Ceremony.
The goal of Gazet International Magazine is to provide the most recent news and information on a variety of topics to a broad readership. It makes it easier for readers, businesses, and other organizations to see various category winners and nominations among international groups.
