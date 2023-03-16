CoinsPaid Stated 2022 Was Jam-Packed With New Heights
EINPresswire.com/ -- CoinsPaid, the leading crypto payment ecosystem shared its annual report, shedding light on the main achievements of 2022. By the end of 2022, the company has processed €19 billion in crypto, while the overall number of processed transactions has reached 34 million. A steady quarterly growth in processing volumes proves no decrease in interest in crypto payments among businesses.
On the contrary, despite the bearish trend putting much pressure on the industry, CoinsPaid onboarded 182 new merchants across various industries. Mirai Flights, the company onboarded in 2022, already reported a 30% increase in revenue among other benefits.
Over 2022, CoinsPaid grew into a multi-product company and ran a major rebranding to celebrate its new status. The product team consisting of 100+ people made a range of significant improvements in the work of CryptoProcessing.com and Business Wallet. The number of production incidents declined by 9.5 times, while the network expenses were reduced by 7 times. Throughout 2022, the company was also focused on the development of a liquidity aggregator, some major SaaS integrations, and personal wallet improvement.
CoinsPaid’s team grew exponentially despite the crypto market downtrend and massive layoffs that shaked the industry. 127 new employees across 24 countries joined the company in 2022, marking a 79% increase in the team’s size.
In 2022, the CoinsPaid team amplified brand awareness through massive media coverage and a number of events. 56 events have been attended throughout the year, including WOW Summit, Sigma AIBC, and Web Summit. CoinsPaid has also hosted two independent events in Georgia targeted at the strengthening of the global IT community.
The word about CoinsPaid appeared on Business Insider, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Cointelegraph, Seeking Alpha, and other top-tier media outlets. The overall reach across all the channels of communication exceeded 6.9 million people.
For the third year in a row, CoinsPaid became a sponsor of ARIS Limassol football club. Thanks to this partnership, ARIS was able to acquire new coaching staff and improved infrastructure, while CoinsPaid secured 175 branded photos via viral activity and designed merchandise for a joint fan shop, while several campaigns have already been planned in 2023.
2022 has also become momentous for the CoinsPaid Media team. Editors published 656 news pieces, 266 articles & expert columns, and launched a basic crypto course on Udemy. For the first time, CoinsPaid media reached the 197,000 reader mark.
Read the full company’s annual round-up on CoinsPaid’s blog.
About CoinsPaid
CoinsPaid is the leading crypto payment ecosystem worldwide that provides solutions for individual clients and enterprises. The gateway processed 34 million transactions worth €19 billion in total. Founded in 2019, CoinsPaid is a licensed and regulated company with its own security team headquartered in Estonia. The company has 800+ merchant clients worldwide, an estimated 10 million end users, and has 200+ people working on the project in 15 countries globally.
Disclaimer. All financial, statistical and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Kai tn 4, 10111, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador.
Ilya Levanshyn
On the contrary, despite the bearish trend putting much pressure on the industry, CoinsPaid onboarded 182 new merchants across various industries. Mirai Flights, the company onboarded in 2022, already reported a 30% increase in revenue among other benefits.
Over 2022, CoinsPaid grew into a multi-product company and ran a major rebranding to celebrate its new status. The product team consisting of 100+ people made a range of significant improvements in the work of CryptoProcessing.com and Business Wallet. The number of production incidents declined by 9.5 times, while the network expenses were reduced by 7 times. Throughout 2022, the company was also focused on the development of a liquidity aggregator, some major SaaS integrations, and personal wallet improvement.
CoinsPaid’s team grew exponentially despite the crypto market downtrend and massive layoffs that shaked the industry. 127 new employees across 24 countries joined the company in 2022, marking a 79% increase in the team’s size.
In 2022, the CoinsPaid team amplified brand awareness through massive media coverage and a number of events. 56 events have been attended throughout the year, including WOW Summit, Sigma AIBC, and Web Summit. CoinsPaid has also hosted two independent events in Georgia targeted at the strengthening of the global IT community.
The word about CoinsPaid appeared on Business Insider, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Cointelegraph, Seeking Alpha, and other top-tier media outlets. The overall reach across all the channels of communication exceeded 6.9 million people.
For the third year in a row, CoinsPaid became a sponsor of ARIS Limassol football club. Thanks to this partnership, ARIS was able to acquire new coaching staff and improved infrastructure, while CoinsPaid secured 175 branded photos via viral activity and designed merchandise for a joint fan shop, while several campaigns have already been planned in 2023.
2022 has also become momentous for the CoinsPaid Media team. Editors published 656 news pieces, 266 articles & expert columns, and launched a basic crypto course on Udemy. For the first time, CoinsPaid media reached the 197,000 reader mark.
Read the full company’s annual round-up on CoinsPaid’s blog.
About CoinsPaid
CoinsPaid is the leading crypto payment ecosystem worldwide that provides solutions for individual clients and enterprises. The gateway processed 34 million transactions worth €19 billion in total. Founded in 2019, CoinsPaid is a licensed and regulated company with its own security team headquartered in Estonia. The company has 800+ merchant clients worldwide, an estimated 10 million end users, and has 200+ people working on the project in 15 countries globally.
Disclaimer. All financial, statistical and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Kai tn 4, 10111, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador.
Ilya Levanshyn
Coinspaid
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn