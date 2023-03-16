The certification of LNC for organic farming is a significant achievement for Desert Control and opens opportunities for farmers seeking sustainable solutions.

Desert Control (OSE:DSRT)

Healthy soil leads to a healthy planet growing healthy food that fosters healthy and happy people” — Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO, Desert Control

SANDNES, NORWAY, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) Receives Approval and Certification for Organic Farming

Sandnes, 16 March 2023 – Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) receives official approval and certification for organic farming from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technologies (MoIAT), in consultation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This recognition marks a significant milestone for the innovative solution that enables resilient and climate-smart agriculture and desert farming in a drying world.

The organic certification validates the effectiveness and safety of LNC as a solution for organic farming. The certification ensures that LNC meets strict standards for the manufacturing process and raw materials, including the absence of synthetic chemicals and harmful substances.

"We are honored and proud to receive official recognition and certification from the UAE Ministry," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO of Desert Control. "This certification confirms that LNC also is a safe and effective solution to help farmers grow certified organic crops sustainably and to regenerate green ecosystems for the organic farming sector. Healthy soil leads to a healthy planet growing healthy food that fosters healthy and happy people."

The certification of LNC for organic farming is a significant achievement for Desert Control, as it opens up new markets and opportunities for the company. With this certification, Desert Control and its strategic partner Mawarid Desert Control (MDC), can expand its reach to a wider range of farmers seeking sustainable and organic solutions for their farms and agribusinesses.

Mawarid Desert Control LLC was also recently announced winner of the Research and Innovation award for the start-up category by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI). "We are confident that the winning solutions will advance our sustainability agenda," said His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. "This year's edition comes at a critical time, as we gear up to host the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28)."

LNC is a nature-based solution of natural minerals and clay that transforms desert sand into fertile soil. It coats each grain of sand with an electrical charge that holds onto water like a magnetic force, creating a soil structure that retains water and nutrients like a sponge. As a result, LNC enables plants to thrive in deserts and arid environments, reduces water consumption, and promotes soil health and biodiversity. LNC enables sustainable desert farming and saves up to 50% on water and energy use while improving nutrient efficiency, crop yields, and food quality.

Desert Control is committed to creating sustainable solutions for agriculture and ecosystem regeneration. With LNC, the company has developed a revolutionary solution to help farmers and landowners grow crops and regenerate green ecosystems in a drying world.

About Desert Control:

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart AgTech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

For more about Desert Control, visit https://www.desertcontrol.com