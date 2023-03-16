NIYEAHMA - global AML Consultants are now here to help with AML Compliance in India!
As a global AML consultant, with our international experience working and subject knowledge, we are committed to making Indian businesses free from the risk of money laundering and terrorism financing”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With presence in GCC and Singapore as AML Service Providers, NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP is now elevated to announce the development of the AML Consultancy wing in India to support the entities in India effectively combatting financial crimes.
— Pathik Shah
Under the brand name - AML India, indicative of the two core areas of the firm's expertise - AML compliance and India, here are the global AML consultants committed to improving the quality and efficacy of AML compliance by the regulated organizations in India. AML India aims to help its clients to achieve 100% compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and other AML regulations in India and safeguard the Indian economy against money laundering and terrorism financing.
AML India offers end-to-end AML Consulting Services in India, from assessing the money laundering risk your business is exposed to developing the customized AML Compliance framework to target your business-specific ML/FT risk, imparting AML training, assisting in reporting suspicious transactions with FIU-IND, selecting appropriate AML software, etc.
With GIFT City being promoted as the International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) and multinationals setting up their offices, it would be critical for these businesses to comply with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (AML, CFT and KYC) Guidelines, 2022, along with PMLA. Here is when AML India will be there, assisting these global organizations in complying with various AML requirements and managing financial crime risks effectively with internationally acknowledged AML practices. Check AML for IFSC GIFT City to know more.
Pathik Shah, AML India's Founder, said, "As a global AML consultant, we are relentlessly aiming to help the global market combat money laundering and terrorism financing. With our international experience working and subject knowledge, we are committed to making Indian businesses free from the risk of money laundering and terrorism financing with our wide range of expert AML compliance services in India."
Jyoti Maheshwari, Practice Head of AML India, added, "With our team of AML professionals holding enriched experience of working across various countries and sectors, we are dedicated to helping the businesses in India, and specifically in IFSC stay compliant with regulatory requirements. We aim to strengthen the organization's efforts to follow the best AML compliance framework customized to their financial crime exposure."
About AML India
AML India is a focused effort to target financial crimes in India and help businesses safeguard themselves from being used as a conduit for executing these crimes.
AML India concentrates on AML regulations and requirements of India and improves the AML compliance levels of businesses in India. As a one-stop PMLA Consulting Firm, AML India offers the following:
- AML Business Risk Assessment
- Developing comprehensive AML/CFT policy, procedures, and controls
- Assistance in setting up in-house AML compliance department
- Imparting AML training
- Conducting AML/CFT Health Check
- Advising on the selection of appropriate AML Software
AML India provides its expert anti-money laundering consultancy services to banks and financial institutions, insurance companies, real estate agents, dealers in precious metals and stones, crypto service providers, accountants and legal consultants, intermediaries (Stockbrokers, Portfolio investors and managers, and intermediaries of the securities market), and other regulated entities like entities operating in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC – GIFT City).
Pathik Shah
NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP
