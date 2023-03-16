FitLynk Partners with LesMills to bring high-quality fitness programs to fitness enthusiasts
Fitlynk and Les Mills unite to offer world-class fitness programs, allowing fitness enthusiasts and professionals to access high-quality workouts globally.
We are thrilled to partner with Les Mills and bring their cutting-edge fitness programs to our Fitlynk community”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitlynk, the global platform for fitness enthusiasts, professionals and enterprises, which is also backed by In5 and TECOM group, is proud to announce a new partnership with Les Mills, the global fitness brand that offers high-quality group fitness programs to millions of people in over 100 countries. As part of this partnership, Fitlynk has signed an agreement to become an affiliate for Les Mills+, which will allow Fitlynk users to access and benefit from Les Mills programs and products.
"We are thrilled to partner with Les Mills and bring their cutting-edge fitness programs to our Fitlynk community," said Franky Spencer, Co-Founder and head of industry relations from Fitlynk. "Les Mills is a renowned brand in the fitness industry, and we are confident that our users will benefit greatly from their programs and products."
Les Mills offers a variety of group fitness programs, including BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, and RPM, that are based on the latest exercise science and choreography, and are designed to challenge and motivate participants of all fitness levels. With this new partnership, Fitlynk users will have access to all programs included on Les Mills Plus, which allow members to access the workouts from anywhere, at any time.
"We are excited to partner with Fitlynk and expand our reach to a wider audience," Glen Stollery, CEO of Les Mills IMEA and South Africa "We believe that fitness should be accessible to everyone, and this partnership with Fitlynk aligns perfectly with our mission to create a fitter planet."
The Fitlynk and Les Mills partnership is a great opportunity for fitness enthusiasts and professionals to access high-quality fitness programs and products. By combining Fitlynk's social platform with Les Mills' world-class fitness programs, this partnership will help to promote community, support, and accountability in the fitness industry.
For more information on Fitlynk and Les Mills, please visit www.fitlynk.com and www.lesmills.com
About Fitlynk:
Fitlynk is a social media platform for fitness enthusiasts and professionals, providing a unique and engaging way to connect, share, and learn within the fitness community. FitLynk was established in 2022 in Dubai Internet City, to be a global platform for the fitness industry, and is backed by In5 and TECOM group.
About Les Mills:
Les Mills is a global fitness brand that offers high-quality group fitness programs to millions of people in over 100 countries. Their mission is to create a fitter planet by inspiring people to get moving and embrace fitness as a lifestyle.
