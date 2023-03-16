Hollywood Producer's Digital Marketing Agency Takes on Changing Times with a Commitment to Innovation and Adaptability
When it comes to digital marketing, many agencies play it safe, sticking to the same old strategies and tactics. But not SAAR® Media.
Digitalisation is no longer an option for small businesses - it’s a necessity”MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAAR® Media, a leading digital marketing agency founded by Hollywood producer Dav Lippasaar, has announced its commitment to meeting the challenges of changing times in the industry. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, SAAR® is poised to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving marketing landscape.
— Dav Lippasaar
Organisations worldwide have been undergoing a constant process of digital transformation and innovation. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, businesses of all sizes were forced into survival mode.
While the previous years were marked by confusion, SAAR® Media has been focused on implementing changes and adapting to the new normal for its team and clients.
Lippasaar - who has a wealth of experience in media and marketing, understands the challenges clients face in this ever-changing landscape. That's why SAAR® is committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing innovative solutions that help clients succeed in this new era. “Digitalisation is no longer an option for small businesses - it’s a necessity,” he explains. As a leading digital marketing agency, SAAR® Media is proud to be at the forefront of non-stop innovation, helping its clients navigate unprecedented times and thrive in the face of adversity.
“We’re in a privileged position to provide support during the evolution of the business model. Most businesses are now looking for new opportunities to adapt and take action. And that means they need help urgently from creative services like ours. So, we were able to work together with many of them to find new solutions and ways to reach their consumers during the pandemic whilst continuing to provide value remotely,” he added.
In light of recent global events and social movements, the agency also recognises the need for increased diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its work. It aims to bring various team members, clients, industries and interests into the company to appreciate and be more open to different perspectives, experiences, knowledge and culture.
As economic activities worldwide across all industries were reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, most agencies prioritised looking for ways to increase profits. Unfortunately, what happens is that most agencies hold back information for clients to be reliant on them, thus becoming more profitable. But this isn’t the case for SAAR® Media. “Especially when COVID-19 hit, we never pushed services down our client’s throats for more profits. It's more than that. We adapt to what they urgently need from the initial gaps and challenges identified. It's about implementing strategies that will make our clients achieve long-term success,” Lippasaar explains.
Lippasaar’s approach, however, counterintuitive, made a more impactful difference for his digital marketing agency. While SAAR®’s revenue increased almost 1200% in 2019-2020 from the previous year, a further 1500% increase was made in 2020-2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAAR® was recently recognised as ‘Most Innovative Digital Marketing Agency – Victoria’ in the 2023 APAC Insider Awards.
Their innovative approach to digital marketing has earned them recognition as one of the industry's most exciting and dynamic agencies. They're not just here to play it safe - they're here to disrupt the game entirely. This Melbourne-based digital agency is committed to providing unparalleled services to its clients, no matter the challenges that may arise in the post-pandemic world. No challenge will stop Dav Lippasaar and his team from fulfilling their mission. According to Lippasaar, “At SAAR® Media, we value continuous learning and upskilling because we want to continuously improve our service offerings to align them with the changing needs and challenges of our clients.”
Whether you're looking to launch a new product, expand your reach, or stay ahead of the competition, SAAR® Media is here to help you achieve your goals.
For more information about SAAR® Media and its services, you can visit saar.com.au.
ABOUT SAAR® MEDIA:
SAAR® Media, founded in 2015 by Hollywood producer Dav Lippasaar, is an end-to-end digital marketing and branding agency in Melbourne that offers a wide range of digital marketing services, including social media marketing, content creation, influencer partnerships, and more. The agency has a proven track record of helping clients achieve their goals and is committed to providing personalised services and tailored solutions to meet each client's unique needs.
It aims to restore the reputation of the digital marketing profession by taking a customer-first approach led by values of honesty and integrity.
ABOUT DAV LIPPASAAR:
Dav Lippasaar left a career in interior design to study media at the University of Adelaide.
After intern positions at Nine Network and Network Ten in Australia, he travelled to Los Angeles working as a production assistant, art assistant and producer on shows, including The Bachelorette and Kocktails with Khloé starring Khloé Kardashian and at Sean Combs’ music cable network Revolt TV & Media.
Lippasaar founded the digital marketing agency SAAR® Media in 2015 to help small to medium business owners.
Dav Lippasaar
SAAR® Media
+61 481 003 003
hello@saar.com.au
