AMSCAAF: The South/South and South/North Business Community, mobilizes more and more attention at international level

The AMSCAAF Zone

AMSCAAF TRADE https://www.amscaaf-trade.com/ is the- AMSCAAF Business Community's tool for the AMSCAAF Zone's companies and for their customers or suppliers worldwide..

Prestigious universities (Harvard/Stanford/Oxford/Cambridge) and ESSEC ,a french high school, have simultaneously consulted the profile of its founder"

CAYENNE, FRENCH GUIANA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramon KLEBERT is the founder of:
- The geographical zone "AMSCAAF" (AMAZONIA - SOUTH AMERICA - CENTRAL AMERICA - MEXICO - CARIBBEAN - AFRICA)
- The AMSCAAF business community that connects companies in the "AMSCAAF Zone" (AMAZONIA - SOUTH AMERICA - CENTRAL AMERICA - MEXICO - CARIBBEAN - AFRICA).
- Between them
- And with their prospects, customers and suppliers in the rest of the world.
- The Marketplace, AMSCAAF TRADE is dedicated to them.


LinkedIn is the world leader in social networking for businesses, companies and their institutions.
Ramon KLEBERT is delighted with the visits of these world references, which he considers as a great honour..

This interest, encourages him to continue working and mobilizing his team for the development of the business community "AMSCAAF" and the facilitation of business relations SOUTH/SOUTH and SOUTH/NORTH.

By subscribing to AMSCAAF TRADE, exporting companies becomes members of the AMSCAAF Business Community,.


Click on the link below to access the relevant LinkedIn copy page:
https://www.amscaaf.com/medias/files/major-universities-visit-his-profile-on-linkedin.pdf

Larra JN BAPTISTE
Press Relations
rppr@amscaaf.com

Ramon KLEBERT
AMSCAAF
