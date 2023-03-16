Gallagher Construction LLC of Redmond, WA receives national Customer Service award
Gallagher not only focuses on nationally award-winning design and quality craftsmanship, as reflected by this Customer Service honor.
We all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a design/build remodeling company because of our clients, so we treat them accordingly”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallagher Construction LLC of Redmond, WA has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The Quality Driven, Client Focused and Community Based company was chosen by among more than 3 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.
— Team from Gallagher
Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2022. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award.
“Best of Houzz 2023” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.
“We all have a very clear understanding that we exist as a design/build remodeling company because of our clients, so we treat them accordingly,” states the Team from Gallagher.
"We are thrilled to highlight incredibly talented and customer-driven pros from the Houzz community through the Best of Houzz awards," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "The Best of Houzz awards provide a distinctive mark of credibility for homeowners looking for pros on Houzz. We congratulate all the winners for everything they’ve accomplished in 2022 and look forward to seeing their work and positive reviews in the year ahead."
You can see more of Gallagher Construction LLC’s work on at www.designremodel.com
Gallagher Construction LLC is a nationally award winning design/build remodeling company based in Redmond, WA. They are founded on the principles of being quality driven, client focused, and community based. The process that they have in place has been developed and refined to optimize the experience for their clients and to maximize the opportunity of their home remodel projects. Their transparent business practices deliver accountability. The creative and energetic tenure that they enjoy as a team and the relationships that they develop with their clients, together help galvanize the success of their projects.
Sean Gallagher
Gallagher Construction LLC
+1 425-748-4468
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn