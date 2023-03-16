Introducing High Spirits Awards: The Very First Competition Exclusively For Cannabis Beverage Brands
"High Spirits Awards will give cannabis- and hemp-derived beverage brands a platform and tool to prove their quality, and convey to consumers, retailers, and investors that their product is special.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A. Spirits Awards is proud to introduce the High Spirits Awards, the first-ever cannabis beverage-specific competition designed to identify and bring consumer attention to the best products in this growing beverage category.
— Rachel Burkons, High Spirits Awards Lead Cannabis Beverage Judge
As cannabis legalization and normalization continues to roll out across the country, L.A. Spirits Awards has been eyeing the cannabis beverage category closely. They’ve watched as beverages have improved in form, flavor, and functionality, and noticed the high demand for them among consumers. And with the number of available cannabis beverages continuing to rise, L.A. Spirits Awards believes high-quality products in this unique category can benefit from the brand-building power of professionally awarded medals in much the same way spirits products benefit from recognition by L.A. Spirits Awards’ professional spirits judges.
High Spirits Awards is open to all cannabis-derived beverage products legally sold in California and all hemp-derived (CBD/alternative cannabinoid) beverages from anywhere in the U.S. High Spirits Awards will be judged by experts in the cannabis beverage field, led by Rachel Burkons, a well-known cannabis consultant, content creator, writer, and educator. After more than a decade working in the wine and spirits industry, Rachel co-founded the award-winning culinary cannabis hospitality group Altered Plates in 2016. She is, the founder of Smoke Sip Savor, where she is a cannabis curator, consultant, and bong vivant; additionally Rachel is the Editorial Director for the upcoming relaunch of The Clever Root, which is a media partner for High Spirits Awards.
"High Spirits Awards will give cannabis- and hemp-derived beverage brands a platform and tool to prove their quality, and convey to consumers, retailers, and investors that their product is something special. The L.A. Spirits Awards team is incredibly innovative in expanding into this category and bringing their traditional competition techniques to this new world of cannabis beverages,” says —Rachel Burkons, High Spirits Awards Lead Cannabis Beverage Judge
Entries will be tasted blind and judged on their own merit by leading industry experts and tastemakers. Top medal winners will then compete in a final tasting round judged by both High Spirits Awards judges and select L.A. Spirits Awards judges to determine Best in Show winners in individual cannabis beverage categories.
Founders Joel Blum and Nicolette Teo know how much work it takes to produce these products and want to reward award-worthy brands with their prestigious medals, which can be used to support sales, education, and investor relations in a variety of ways.
"The dizzying choices consumers face when shopping for cannabis beverages is nothing short of daunting. But in the same way spirits awards help customers discover better liquor brands, High Spirits Awards medals are intended to direct buyers to the best cannabis- and hemp-derived beverages. Just as importantly, they also help retailers identify products their customers will enjoy and make for more confident recommendations and buying decisions."
High Spirits Awards is in partnership with the Cannabis Beverage Association, whose mission is to support, grow, and advance the cannabis beverage category.
For more information on High Spirits Awards and to become an entrant, please visit https://www.highspiritsawards.com. For all press and media inquiries, please contact Lindsey Walker via email at Lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com
###
ABOUT L.A. SPIRITS AWARDS
L.A. Spirits Awards was conceived in 2019 by Nicolette Teo and Joel Blum, who after working together in the competition business for many years realized the need for a new competition paradigm—one that would go beyond the mere awarding of medals.
They had the knowledge and expertise to imagine the ideal judging event. But to turn it into a reality, they had to start their own. L.A. Spirits Awards judges spirits quality from the perspective of a new generation of experts—by a fresh and diverse team that better reflects the look of the contemporary spirits industry and its consumers.
ABOUT HIGH SPIRITS AWARDS
High Spirits Awards is a new beverage competition by L.A. Spirits Awards, open to all cannabis-derived beverage products legally sold in California and all hemp-derived (CBD/alternative cannabinoid) beverages from anywhere in the U.S.
Lindsey Walker
Walker + Associates Media Group
+1 314-443-7599
email us here