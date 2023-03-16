Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Selects Adenza to Automate Regulatory Reporting in Hong Kong

Adenza’s AxiomSL ControllerView® Platform Delivers Scalable Solution to Address Hong Kong Monetary Authority Transparency Requirements

As a global player and a leader in regulatory reporting in the Asia Pacific region, Adenza’s deep knowledge of the space positioned them as the ideal partner for Natixis CIB.” — Thomas Puget, Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific, Natixis CIB

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL, today announced that it was selected by Natixis Corporate & Investment Baking (CIB), a leading global financial institution, to automate its regulatory reporting requirements overseen by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

The Adenza solution fully automates the regulatory reporting process by integrating, managing, and reconciling volumes of disparate data and applying local regulatory rules with strict adherence to policy and comprehensive governance controls.

“Ensuring that our regulatory reporting framework addresses both our needs today and has the ability to anticipate future requirements was a key consideration for us,” said Thomas Puget, Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific, Natixis CIB. “As a global player and a leader in regulatory reporting in the Asia Pacific region, Adenza’s deep knowledge of the space positioned them as the ideal partner for Natixis CIB.”

Adenza’s AxiomSL regulatory reporting solutions, which are used by the majority of the world’s Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs), deliver a consistent, transparent, automated approach to capital calculations, regulatory reporting, data management, and analytics. Based on a common data dictionary that harmonizes the complexities of these requirements, the solution allows Natixis CIB to manage a wide range of regulatory reporting requirements.

"As a truly global player, Natixis CIB understands how important it is to develop regulatory reporting strategies that incorporate both hyperlocal expertise and worldwide scale,” said Subbaiyan V., Adenza Senior Director and Head of Financial Regulatory Products for the Asia Pacific Region. “We’re honored that Natixis CIB has selected us for this critical function and we look forward to continuing to grow with them.”

For more information on Adenza’s global risk and regulatory reporting solutions, please visit www.adenza.com.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group’s financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

About Adenza

Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.

With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.

www.adenza.com

Copyright © 2023, Adenza, Inc. All rights are reserved. The copyright in the content of this publication (other than any third-party comments and quotations) is owned by Adenza, Inc. All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this publication that are not property of Adenza, Inc. are for identification purposes only. Use of such trademarks, registered trademarks, company names and/or product and/or service names does not imply endorsement.