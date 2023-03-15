Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.15.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Hildegarde Aguinaldo, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, where she has served since 2018 and currently serves as Vice President. Aguinaldo has been Assistant General Counsel at DaVita Inc. since 2020 and was Senior Corporate Counsel there from 2018 to 2020. She is Vice President of the Calbright College Board of Trustees, where she has served since 2018. She was President of the California Acupuncture Board, where she served from 2013 to 2018. Aguinaldo earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per month. Aguinaldo is a Democrat.

Adrienne Brown, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. She has been a Faculty Member for the Los Angeles Community College District since 2013. She was HSI-STEM Mentor and Outreach Coordinator for California State University, Fullerton from 2012 to 2013. She was Program Coordinator for the University of California TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science program from 2010 to 2012. Brown was a Site Coordinator for Think Together from 2008 to 2010. She earned a Master of Education degree in Education Counseling from California State University, San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per month. Brown is a Democrat.

Harry Le Grande, of Fairfield, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Le Grande is Vice Chancellor Emeritus of the University of California, Berkeley. He was Interim Vice President of Student Affairs at the California Institute of the Arts from 2021 to 2022. Le Grande was Vice President of Student Affairs at California State University, Fullerton from 2019 to 2020 and Interim Vice President of Student Affairs at California State University, San Bernardino from 2018 to 2019. Le Grande served as Interim Vice President of Student Affairs at California State University, Sonoma in 2018. He served on the California Student Aid Commission from 2012 to 2017. Le Grande was Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at the University of California, Berkeley from 2007 to 2016. Le Grande earned a Master of Education degree in College Student Services Administration from Oregon State University. He is a member of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, American College Personnel Association, UCI Alumni Association and the BluPeak Credit Union. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per month. Le Grande is a Democrat.

Mary Salas, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Salas was Mayor of the City of Chula Vista from 2014 to 2022 and served on the City Council from 2012 to 2014. She served as a California State Assemblymember from 2006 to 2010. Salas was a Corporate Communications Coordinator for Community Health Group from 2001 to 2004 and an Economic Development Specialist at the California Trade and Commerce Agency from 1994 to 2001. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per month. Salas is a Democrat.

Ron Fiore, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California State Athletic Commission. He has been Owner and Partner of Fiore & Company since 1991 and Vice President of Guarantee Mortgage APMC since 1995. Fiore earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from St. Mary’s College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fiore is a Democrat.

