Wall XD Expandable Displays Raises Over $30k on Kickstarter in 24 HoursHANAHAN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall XD Expandable Displays Raises Over $30k on Kickstarter in 24 Hours
The expandable, adaptive, and customizable display for action figures has captured the support of nearly 200 backers in 24 hours—with 26 days of Kickstarter still to go
Wall XD, the world’s first expandable, adaptive, and customizable display for action figures, has been launched on Kickstarter, at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/highschoolcreations/wall-xd-beyond-a-diorama-more-than-a-display.
Typically, dioramas are not easily available to hobbyists and collectors. “You’d need to make your own or commission a custom stand-alone piece, which does not offer too many options,” said Michael Fraysher, the artist behind High School Creations and creator of Wall XD. “This project innovates because it introduces an instant, expandable, adaptive, and customizable display for 1:12 scale action figures,” the artist said.
Designed to fit in a detolf, Wall XD is ideal for glass towers, and the design is optimized to perform visually without sacrificing space for the collector's action figures.
Outside of a glass cabinet, it can be used to turn a single display into a full set for toy photography purposes by seamlessly combining multiple Wall XDs together.
"In fact, Wall XD’s ability to infinitely expand allows you collectors to create a number of different configurations, including alleyways, street corners, storefronts, and even entire buildings, namely using the add-ons that we're introducing as stretch goals of our Kickstarter," Fraysher added.
Another feature that Wall XD introduces is how easy it is to disassemble it for storage. Another product highlight that sets Wall XD apart from others is the incorporation of the tab system that allows for a simple friction fit. This is a simple yet tough connection point that means less parts to keep track of and more time for collectors to enjoy with their figures. Two tabs on each wall allow users to connect additional walls, with an additional two tabs that connect to the base sidewalk or to build a set vertically. Both the tabs and the entire structure have been designed and made to be sturdy enough for extra expandability.
There is also a peg system expressed through a hidden brick that is pegged in when accessories are not in use, and which can be removed when accessories are attached to the wall. “In a nutshell, this creates more creative possibilities, as users can set up spectacular scenarios with multiple elements,” the crowdfunder observed.
The Wall XD campaign on Kickstarter at http://kck.st/405iK3t was launched on March 14th with a $40,000 funding goal. It is now fast approaching the $40,000 with nearly 200 backers involved, and it is offering the Wall XD display with several add-on options as stretch goals in exchange for the support from backers.
