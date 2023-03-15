CBP Officers Seize $1.4 Million in Hard Narcotics at Hidalgo International Bridge in Poly-Drug Load

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry recently seized cocaine and methamphetamine that totaled over $1.4 million in street value in a single enforcement action.

“This significant poly-drug load of cocaine and methamphetamine is typical of what we have been seeing in recent months, it underscores the seriousness of the drug threat we face and the resolve of our officers to utilize their training, experience and technology to meet that threat head on,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 102 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, March 14 at Hidalgo International Bridge when CBP officers referred a passenger vehicle driven by a 20-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. Upon further examination, including the use of non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered 44 packages containing a total of 102 pounds of alleged cocaine and five bags containing 11 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $1,471,311.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

