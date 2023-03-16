Lunch Buffets Are Back to Indulge in a Delectable Indian Cuisine

Little India Denver Little India Lunch Buffet Plate Little India Lunch Buffet Options

Denver is very limited to Indian buffets that will give you the flavors of all Indian food without traveling to India

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine living in Denver, CO, or visiting here for a short trip and still missing eating Indian food. There is no way anyone can ever neglect the spell that Indian food has over. The Indian spices and flavors have everything to make food speak to many Indian hearts. Not just Indians in Denver but many locals of Colorado are all heart for Indian food. From mouth-watering Chicken Tikka Masala to soul-satisfying dal & rice, there is so much more to Indian food than one can explore. Luckily, Denver is very limited to Indian buffets that will give the flavors of all Indian food without traveling to India.

Little India Restaurant & Bar Denver takes care of all the residents' and visitors’ cravings by making them feel at home through food. Little India is the only Indian buffet restaurant near Denver that offer various Indian food, from finger-licking appetizers to biryani to butter chicken, and a wide collection of drinks to go with. Entering this eatery, one will be assured of a soul-satisfying experience and be burping with joy and happiness. We have explored a list of all the Indian restaurants post COVID, and Little India is the only Indian restaurant offering a lunch buffet in Denver with all-you-can-eat authentic Indian style food.

A food critic at the Denver Westword says, “Little India Restaurant & Bar undoubtedly stood a sensory joy of finest Indian cuisine.” The essence comes from combining and celebrating diverse regional methods of cooking. An exceptional dining experience with attention to every aspect of service, food, and atmosphere that complements. Post-COVID, many restaurants had a lot of different ways to offer, but Simeran Baidwan, the owner of Little India, quickly realized the market and offered All-You-Can-Eat Lunch Buffet at $9.99 as a start last year. No other restaurant decided to offer the buffet at that mind-blowing price. Little India was the only restaurant excited to announce the relaunch of the lunch buffet near the Denver metro. A fan of vibrant and flavorful Indian cuisine cannot miss this experience. Starting this year, the buffet is now served seven days a week from 11 am to 3 pm, costing $16.99. A place for family, friends, colleagues, lovers, or acquaintances to enjoy a relaxing meal in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

Here is a sneak peek of some of the dishes in the lunch buffet:

• Chicken tikka masala: A classic dish made with tender chicken cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce with aromatic spices.

• Palak/Saag paneer: A vegetarian favorite made with fresh spinach or saag and soft cottage cheese cubes, simmered in a fragrant gravy.

• Vegetable biryani: A rice dish made with various vegetables and aromatic spices, cooked to perfection.

• Naan: A fluffy and buttery bread that complements any Indian dish perfectly, with garlic and cheese as options to add.

• Mango lassi: A refreshing yogurt-based drink with a sweet mango flavor that will cool taste buds.

• Refreshing Salad: Mix of greens and beans, a refreshing vegan salad to start with.

• Gulab Jamun: The experience must end with an Indian sweet, delicious soft berry sized balls made with milk solids, flour, soaked in rose flavored sugar syrup & a leavening agent.

“Little India takes pride in using only the freshest ingredients and authentic spices in every dish to give the true taste of India. Whether customers are a seasoned fan or new to Indian cuisine, their buffet is an opportunity to explore India's diverse and delicious flavors.” Says 5280 Magazine

The Baidwan family cares a lot about the community. Besides the various employment hurdles and fierce competition, Simeran understands the community and local needs to offer sumptuous authentic food at the best price. Little India offers well over a dozen delicious dishes that rotate daily, including meat of several kinds, plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, sides and beverages to go with, and classic Indian sweets or desserts to top it all off! As a bonus to make things even sweeter, Little India is offering classy non-alcoholic Mocktails for guests of all ages to enjoy for an unlimited time. Make taste buds shine with a bright and refreshing Fruit Flavored or Fountain Lemonade topped with a candy rainbow & edible flower.

Little India Restaurant & Bar in Denver offers soul-satisfying Indian buffets where all-you-can-eat Indian cuisine at lucrative prices. From Creamy, Rich Non-vegetarian to Vegan, one can immerse in the delectable taste of Indian dishes in the best way. So, mark a visit to this place to satisfy cravings in a desi way!

Indulge in a Delectable Indian Lunch Buffet at a Denver Restaurant!