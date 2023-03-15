Inslee appoints Leonard Feldman to the Washington Court of Appeals, Division One

Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Leonard Feldman to the Washington Court of Appeals, Division One. He will replace Judge Beth Andrus, who is retiring later this month.

Since 1992, Feldman has maintained a diverse litigation practice focusing on appellate issues, commercial litigation, and civil rights claims, most recently as senior counsel (and prior to that as partner) at Peterson Wampold Rosato Feldman & Luna. Since 2020, Feldman has taught first-year torts and upper-level federal courts classes as a Professor from Practice at Seattle University School of Law. He began his legal career as a judicial law clerk to Judge Jerome Farris on the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

In the community, Feldman regularly volunteers at local homeless shelters preparing and serving hot meals.

“Leonard comes highly recommended by other practitioners in the community,” said Inslee. “He is smart and creative, and he will bring energy and valuable appellate experience to the bench.”

Feldman earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington. He obtained his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Downloadable photo of Leonard Feldman.