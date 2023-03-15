Submit Release
Jefferies to Release its First-Quarter Financial Results on March 28, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF today announced it will release its first-quarter financial results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, after market close.

About Jefferies

Jefferies is a leading global, full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that provides advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth and asset management services. With more than 40 offices around the world, we offer insights and expertise to investors, companies and governments.

