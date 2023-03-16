Aircare to Showcase Fire Trainer at PNBAA Safety & Security Day
Over the past few years, aviation and safety experts have raised concerns over personal electronic devices and the risks associated with lithium battery fires while at altitude.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircare International will demonstrate a mobile, live firefighting simulator during the Pacific Northwest Business Aviation Association’s (PNBAA) 2023 Safety & Security Day, on Thursday, April 6 at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.
— Aircare International
The PNBAA’s 11th Safety & Security Day’s theme is Fighting Flight Complacency, and will feature business aviation industry-recognized speakers presenting on a range of topics related to the theme. This event for business aviation professionals is expected to be a sold-out event.
Aircare will provide live firefighting demonstrations throughout the day, as well as during the evening networking event. Over the past few years, aviation and safety experts have raised concerns over personal electronic devices and the risks associated with lithium battery fires while at altitude. As part of its core curriculum, Aircare FACTS Training addresses those concerns and mitigation techniques. Aircare FACTS instructors will be present to provide the fire fighting demos, and all Safety & Security Day attendees will be welcome to attend.
Aircare FACTS Training is the premier aviation safety training program in the industry. With training centers located throughout the United States, Aircare FACTS Training includes use of full-size, full-motion emergency simulators, water survival training and equipment, high altitude simulation, and inverted underwater egress.
Aircare’s participation in Safety & Security Day signifies a longstanding relationship with PNBAA, which was established over 20 years ago to create a networking platform for business aviation industry stakeholders.
About Aircare International
Aircare International specializes in medical, safety and emergency related training, services and products for business aviation. Aircare International products include Aircare FACTS® Training for crewmember and passenger emergency procedures training; Aircare Crews® Staffing, providing a staffing solution for pilots and flight attendants and Aircare Access® Assistance, providing 24-7-365 telemedicine and support services.
###
Jake Paini
Aircare International
+1 360-754-9805
marketing@aircareintnl.com