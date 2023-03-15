Office of School Safety Presents at Threat Assessment Training for Green Bay, Wis. Community

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) today presented best practice recommendations for school multidisciplinary Behavioral and Threat Assessment Management (BTAM) teams to a diverse group of law enforcement, public safety professionals, fire and EMS, school personnel, and other community members involved in risk detection in the Green Bay, Wis. area. The presentation is part of an all-day event that focuses on threat assessment and a behavior-based approach to preventing targeted violence.

“OSS regularly supports Wisconsin schools in preparedness, which includes creating Behavioral and Threat Assessment Management teams,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “While OSS primarily focuses on schools, they are able to share their knowledge and best practices with other community members as well.”

Acts of targeted violence continue to impact the safety and security of our communities. These acts of targeted violence are not impulsive or irrational; rather the perpetrators of these incidents decide to commit violence and often undertake clear processes of planning and preparing in which threats or potentially concerning behaviors can be identified.

OSS’ presentation will provide school specific applications and best practice recommendations for BTAM teams. School teams have an opportunity to provide proactive, effective alternatives to reactive and exclusionary disciplinary practices. The focus of this session is to familiarize participants with the BTAM process, clarify team member roles and responsibilities, increase understanding of who poses a threat in a school, and how to respond effectively through development of an intervention plan of support and management. Additionally, assisting community bystanders with tools on what to report and where to report it.

The event is put on by the U.S. Secret Service, the Green Bay Police Department, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, and U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin. Another event will be held in Waukesha, Wis. in May 2023.

In addition to the presentation, OSS offers a free eLearning module titled, “Foundations of Targeted Violence Prevention,” open to all community members. The course was created in partnership by OSS, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis, National Threat Evaluation and Reporting office. The goal of the course is to educate the public on threatening or potentially concerning behaviors and where to report them, providing an opportunity for intervention to prevent targeted violence from occurring.

OSS was initially supported by more than $2 million in federal grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance. OSS is currently supported by more than $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding which will end in December of 2023. Wisconsin DOJ has requested the legislature permanently fund OSS in the next biennial budget.