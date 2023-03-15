Submit Release
Hawai‘i Army National Guard Mourns Death of Specialist Laau J. Laulusa

MEDIA RELEASE

 #2023-02

For Immediate Release

March 15, 2023

Hawai‘i Army National Guard Mourns Death of Specialist Laau J. Laulusa

HONOLULU, HI—We can confirm the deceased female in a Mililani car fire was Specialist Laau J. Laulusa, 21 years old, a proud Soldier with the Hawai‘i Army National Guard. She was a supply specialist for the 227th Brigade Engineer Battallion, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and joined the Hawai‘i Army National Guard in 2019.

“Our Aloha and prayers are with her ‘ohana and those who knew this soldier personally and professionally,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, Commanding General of the Hawai‘i Army National Guard. “This is a tragic loss for the entire Hawai‘i Army National Guard. We are cooperating with authorities during the ongoing investigation.”

###

Media Contact:

Maj. (Ret) Jeffrey D. Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawai‘i, Department of Defense

Office: 808-441-7000

Direct: 808-779-8008

[email protected] 

