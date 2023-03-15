Fish and Game receives reports of aggressive coyotes and fox in the Magic Valley

Coyotes and foxes are highly adaptable animals and denning can occur even in city parks or along urban river corridors, which have good hiding habitat and abundant prey species.

Encounters between coyotes and domestic dogs can happen at any time of year, and coyotes can always pose a risk to dogs in situations where they view them as either a prey source or as competition. The risk increases during the mating season (late February to early March) when coyotes – particularly males – become more aggressive. That’s also the case during denning season in spring and early summer, when coyotes are inclined to protect their young around their den sites.

Coyotes are generally active at night, though they can be spotted during the day. They are naturally fearful of humans but may become more comfortable if given easy access to human food, garbage, pet food, small domestic pets, and feral cats.

Here are some steps homeowners and recreationists can take to keep their pets safe and prevent coyotes and foxes in urban areas from becoming habituated to living near people:

Homeowners

Remove or secure coyote attractants — such as pet food, trash or dog feces — as well as attractants for native species that coyotes are known to prey on.Coyotes typically eat small animals such as mice, voles, squirrels, gophers, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Enclose backyard poultry, livestock, or other small animals that live outside with secure fencing and a roof.

Don’t leave your dog outside unsupervised, particularly in areas where coyote conflicts have been known to occur.

If possible, ensure your property boundaries are secure by keeping fences in good repair and letting your dogs out for bathroom breaks only in fenced areas, particularly at night.

If your property is not fenced, turn on outside lights and make noise before letting your dog outside, and consider taking your dog out on a leash for nighttime bathroom breaks.

Clear away brushy areas around your property that coyotes may see as safe denning or hiding spots.

Recreationists

Keep dogs on-leash when using trails.

Consider bringing a loud noisemaker with you – a whistle, bell or horn – which can be helpful in scaring off a coyote.

Carrying bear spray and know how to use it. It’s not just for bears and can also be used as a highly effective tool against other wildlife if an unsafe encounter occurs.

When hiking, make noise to announce your presence.

Be present in the moment, and aware of your surroundings and your dog. Don’t use earbuds or headphones while hiking.

If you know that an area has recently experienced dog-coyote encounters, consider using a different trail system or an entirely different recreation area in the Magic Valley.

For more information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.