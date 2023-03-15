VCBB Encourages Vermonters to Comment on Upcoming Digital Equity Programs

National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) is seeking input on how to structure nearly $2.7 billion in grant programs to ensure everyone in America has the digital skills and devices they need to realize the full potential of high-speed Internet access.

The goal of the Digital Equity Act’s $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program and the $1.25 billion Competitive Digital Equity Program is to promote adoption and meaningful use of the Internet among underrepresented communities and populations, including low-income households, veterans, aging individuals, racial and ethnic minorities, rural residents, and others.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) has been appointed to administer Vermont’s Digital Equity Act programs. So far VCBB has received a planning grant, formed an advisory group for planning purposes, and released an RFP for a contractor(s) to help with outreach and engagement with stakeholders.

Comments are due by May 1, 2023. To submit a comment, click here.

Click here for the full press release.