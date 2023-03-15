Latino Caucus on the Passing of Ronald Rice

Trenton – The Legislative Latino Caucus issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Ronald Rice:

“We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Ron Rice. Ron was a passionate and brave colleague and friend. Over the course of three decades in the Legislature, Ron provided that passionate voice — strong, sometimes loud but always authentic. He spoke up for racial equality and basic human rights; he spoke up for the underprivileged; and he spoke out against complacency when he saw a failure of political will to do the right thing.

“Our state will miss his clear-eyed vision and leadership, his tireless commitment to constituents, and his unwavering courage to speak up and speak out against injustice and on behalf of those most at-risk residents of our state.”