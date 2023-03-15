D2L 2023 Product Roadmap Now Available

D2L presents updated outlook for D2L Brightspace, D2L Wave and other products

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, has unveiled its key 2023 priorities that will help clients deliver meaningful learning experiences to millions around the world in K-12, higher education, and corporate training.

Launching in a brand-new visual format on the D2L Community, the updated roadmap will help D2L clients plan their teaching and learning priorities for the next quarter, semester, or school year with recent and upcoming feature launches in mind.

"At D2L, we believe that providing transparency and visibility helps our clients plan and execute their strategic learning vision. As part of our commitment to continually create meaningful and engaging learning experiences, we are unveiling our plan for future updates to our products," says Rajesh Talpade, Senior Vice President of Product Management at D2L. "We are providing this update to D2L's Product Roadmap so that administrators, educators, and learners can better plan for learning needs, workflow changes, and integrations."

The 2023 Product Roadmap focuses on the learning moment, and we plan to update it approximately every six months. Highlighted priorities include making it easy for educators to create and deliver high-impact learning experiences in Brightspace. Customers will be delighted by enhancements to content, assignments, discussions and quizzes, easier integrations and access to data, alongside new highly accessible interactive elements, video management capabilities and stylized layout options in Creator+.

With Wave, D2L will continue to make it easier to discover and enroll in relevant micro-credentials, courses, and programs. The roadmap also outlines dynamic categories based on employee usage and employer skill needs and allowing employees to submit their own training ideas to Wave.

