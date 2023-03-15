High-Performance Liquid Chromatography HPLC Global Market Report 2023: Rising Importance of HPLC Tests in Drug Approvals Drives Adoption

DUBLIN, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC): Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). It describes the different types of products used in HPLC and their current and historical market revenues.

High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is the most popular analytical technique for a wide variety of samples, from typical biological compounds to those in polluted environments. HPLC is unique because of its features like pressure stable column, the constant and high linear velocity of the mobile phase, and most importantly the densely packed column with reduced particle size, less than 10 microns (less than 2 microns in UHPLC).

Growth in this market is due to the rising importance of HPLC tests in drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing popularity of hyphenated techniques that have increased the reliability and robustness of liquid chromatography operations. However, the high cost of these devices and the lack of skilled professionals to operate these devices hinder the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing technological advancements are a huge opportunity for vendors in the market.

In this report, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and accessories.

By geography, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is currently the dominant market for the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market. The growing use of hyphenated procedures and rising pharmaceutical R&D spending are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market globally.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for HPLC market by product type, application type, and region

Description of HPLC types and discussion on role of HPLC in foods and beverages, pharmaceutical, and life science industries.

Insight into the recent industry structure, regulations and policies, pipeline products, and the vendor landscape of the market leading participants

Company profiles of the leading global players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Definitions and Technology Background

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Pharmaceutical R&D Spending

4.1.2 Rising Importance of HPLC Tests in Drug Approvals

4.1.3 Growing Popularity of Hyphenated Techniques

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Hplc Systems

4.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Hplc Techniques

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Gilson Inc.

Ge Healthcare

Hamilton Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Jasco

Merck Kgaa

Nanologica Ab

Orochem Technologies Inc.

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Resonac Corp.

Restek Corp.

Sartorius AG

Shimadzu Corp.

Sielc

Trajan Scientific and Medical

Tosoh Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Ymc Co. Ltd.

