High-Performance Liquid Chromatography HPLC Global Market Report 2023: Rising Importance of HPLC Tests in Drug Approvals Drives Adoption
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). It describes the different types of products used in HPLC and their current and historical market revenues.
High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is the most popular analytical technique for a wide variety of samples, from typical biological compounds to those in polluted environments. HPLC is unique because of its features like pressure stable column, the constant and high linear velocity of the mobile phase, and most importantly the densely packed column with reduced particle size, less than 10 microns (less than 2 microns in UHPLC).
Growth in this market is due to the rising importance of HPLC tests in drug approvals, increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing popularity of hyphenated techniques that have increased the reliability and robustness of liquid chromatography operations. However, the high cost of these devices and the lack of skilled professionals to operate these devices hinder the market growth. Apart from drivers and restraints, increasing technological advancements are a huge opportunity for vendors in the market.
In this report, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market has been segmented based on product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is categorized into instruments, consumables, and accessories.
By geography, the high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is currently the dominant market for the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market. The growing use of hyphenated procedures and rising pharmaceutical R&D spending are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market globally.
