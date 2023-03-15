MBG Holdings Secures Contract to Design and Build Cellular and Fiber Networks for TechFort, a New Tech Hub in the U.K.

AUSTIN, TX, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MBG Holdings, Inc MBGH, holding company of Onepath systems and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecommunications lifecycle company, secured a contract to design, build and deploy the cellular and fiber networks for TechFort, a large-scale, much-anticipated development in Dover, England, UK. MBG has the sole rights to develop the fiber, the conduit, neutral host cellular, and private 5G cellular for the 40-acre campus with office space, multifamily homes, entertainment venues, and more.



Situated on the British coast overlooking the port of Dover, TechFort is an ambitious construction and renovation project that repurposes the famous Western Heights, a series of Napoleon-era fortresses, into an advanced technology hub.

MBG will develop and operate a neutral-host network to support fiber and cellular access by ISPs and Mobile Network Operators throughout the campus. Additionally, MBG will design and build an MBG Amply-5 Private 5G Network to support security, IoT, and smart city applications. To support connectivity throughout the campus, MBG will deploy the MBG ASPire line of products to provide first-in-class cellular access in addition to smart city applications.

"This is our first major international full-scope installation, and it represents the future of where MBG is headed. We are thrilled to be a part of such an exciting and creative project that will showcase our offerings. It also is our first stage of pivoting into network ownership and annuity revenue from the network," stated Chairman and CEO of MBG Holdings, Inc. James Frinzi. "TechFort is raising the bar for creating a tech hub campus in the age of 5G, IoT, Web 3 technology, and we are proud to be a critical partner in this venture. TechFort is already generating a great deal of interest as a unique venue with immense potential, and this contract will bring in tens of millions in revenue and huge exposure for MBG."

About MBG Holdings

MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company's clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government.

About TechFort

The TechFort Group, in partnership with Dover Citadel, will redevelop UK's most impressive fortress into a cutting-edge and world-renowned technology hub. The technology campus will house within it an exciting co-working environment with advanced facilities that support an ecosystem of start-ups and early-stage technology firms and large corporations to create, strategize, launch, expand and achieve their full business potential. The primary goal is to deliver a world class campus that drives innovation and entrepreneurship, providing a place for the UK's creative minds to work, collaborate, network, learn and grow into successful businesses.

Mike McClure

5127184005

mike.mcclure@multibandglobal.com