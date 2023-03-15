Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,625 in the last 365 days.

Fast Photonics Alignment Engine: Automate Test and Production of Silicon Photonics Circuits and Fiber Optics

PI's new F-142 alignment engine employs air bearings and linear motors for maintenance-free, wear-free, and particle-free 24/7 high-throughput operation.

AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) March 15, 2023

PI, a leading provider of precision motion control and nanopositioning solutions, recently unveiled a new automated multi-axis photonics alignment system at the Photonics West and OFC conferences in California. This cutting-edge 3-DOF alignment stage boasts a compact design, powerful algorithms, and intuitive software to provide users with ultra-fast, precise alignment capabilities for fibers, waveguides, and modern silicon photonics devices.

Multi-Axis Stage, Controller and Software – Ideal for Silicon Photonics and Fiber Alignment Applications
The multi-axis stage is based on friction-free air bearings and linear motors, which enable smooth, continuous motion and nanometer-level resolution. This makes it an ideal solution for high-throughput photonics test and production applications that require high dynamics and long-term stability – i.e. for coupling light into waveguides, fibers, and modern silicon photonics devices.

Ideal for Clean Room Environments – Zero Wear and No Lubricants
The stage's wear-free air bearings and non-contact linear motors ensure clean-room compatibility because no lubricants or wearing parts – such as common in conventional motorized fiber positioning stages with mechanical bearings – are involved in its operation.

On-Board Ultra-Fast Scan and Align Algorithms
The ACS-based motion and alignment controller that powers the stage features embedded ultra-fast scan and alignment routines, including serpentine and circular scans, as well as a fast hill-climb gradient search. Embedded alignment routines provide higher performance, since communication with an external host computer is not required. The advanced photonics alignment system can handle quasi-gaussian profiles, top-hat profiles, and other typical optical power distributions.

User-Friendly Software Packages Reduce Time to Market
To further enhance usability and reduce time-to-market, PI has developed a comprehensive software package called MMI Application Studio. This user-friendly tool enables users to configure, tune, program, and characterize motion performance quickly and easily. The software package also includes ACS host application libraries for popular platforms, such as C/C++, COM, .NET, Python, MATLAB, and Linux, as well as open-source graphical application examples in major languages like LabVIEW, Python, C#, and Visual Basic.

6-DOF Alignment Engines
Finally, for applications that require six degrees-of-freedom alignment, PI also offers a six-axis air bearing alignment engine with controller and software. With this comprehensive suite of solutions, PI is well-positioned to meet the demanding needs of modern photonics and silicon photonics applications.

Working with You
PI's in-house engineered solutions have enabled customers around the world to increase their productivity and technological advantage for 5 decades. With a large basis of proven motion technologies and methodologies, PI is in the position to quickly modify existing designs or provide a fully customized OEM solution to fit the exact requirements of your application, including fast photonics alignment engines, multi-axis automation sub-systems, nanopositioning stages for semiconductor manufacturing, microscope scanning stages, and piezo transducers / sensors.

PI Americas
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456

Applications Blog | Videos | Twitter | LinkedIn

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/fast_photonics_alignment_engine_automate_test_and_production_of_silicon_photonics_circuits_and_fiber_optics/prweb19221223.htm

You just read:

Fast Photonics Alignment Engine: Automate Test and Production of Silicon Photonics Circuits and Fiber Optics

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more