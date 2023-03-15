92nd Floor Penthouse in Former John Hancock Center Hits Market This Week. Home is Only Two Floors Below Observatory at 360 Chicago

The 92nd Floor Penthouse in the former John Hancock Center hits the market this week. The home is only two floors below the Observatory at 360 Chicago.

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keith Wilkey, Managing Broker at Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Michigan Avenue office, is pleased to announce that 175 E. Delaware, Unit 9207, located on the highest residential floor in the building, is coming on the market this week priced at $3,795,000.

Spanning the entire southeast corner with windows that offer mesmerizing, unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier to the east, and nearly the entire city skyline to the south and west, this 3,300 square foot, four-bedroom, four and one half bath home is located on the world-famous Magnificent Mile in a five-star full amenity building. Originally three units, the home was meticulously remodeled by designer Danielle Richter.

Wilkey says, "A home like this is rare in any city. Since it is two floors below the major tourist attraction, 360 Chicago Observatory, the buyer of this home has no need to wait in line because they will have Chicago's best views for their very own morning, noon and night."

The buyer of this home will also enjoy a library, a soaking tub carved from a single block of Italian marble, and a stunning De Giulio kitchen with 13 foot island. To reach listing agent Keith Wilkey, please call him at 773-742-1318 or email him at kwilkey@bhhschicago.com.

ABOUT 175 EAST DELAWARE STREET

175 E. Delaware Street, formerly known as the John Hancock Building, is a Five-Star full amenity building that includes an indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, 24/7 door staff and maintenance, onsite dry cleaning and more.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES CHICAGO

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is a full-service real estate firm with more than 1,400 real estate professionals and staff in 24 offices serving customers throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, the North Shore, West and Southwest communities, Southern Wisconsin, Northwest Indiana and Harbor Country, Michigan. Recognized as a Top Workplace in Chicago, their local roots are complemented by the extensive global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the nation's leading real estate brands. Clients can experience all-inclusive homeownership services from their affiliated companies: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Fort Dearborn Title, and HomeServices Insurance. Visit BHHSChicago.com.

