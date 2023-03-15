U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO submarine visit Idaho

Idahoans from across the state welcomed a contingent of the first U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS IDAHO SSN 799 nuclear powered attack submarine. The USS Idaho Commissioning Committee sponsored the six Sailors’ weeklong tour during the last week in January to the Gem State to encourage them to become familiar with all things Idaho.

Idahoans welcomed Lt. Commander Darrell Smith, Master Chief Petty Officer Travis Skipper, Lt. Beckett Lemley, Machinist Mate 1st Class Justin Teal, Information Technology 2nd Class Peyton Freck and Machinist Mate 3rd Class Gianni Luzzetti across the state.

The Idaho Steelheads recognized the six crewmembers out on the ice during Wednesday’s hockey game and Idahoans got a chance to meet the Sailors at the McCall Winter Carnival. The Sailors spent some time on Gowen Field and met with the Idaho National Guard leadership. Additionally, the crew visited with the late Medal of Honor recipient Art Jackson’s wife Sally Jackson; visited the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery; toured the Idaho Veterans Garden in Caldwell; spoke at school assemblies; attended the USS IDAHO Night at the Boise State University basketball game; visited Idaho Legislature and were introduced to a session of the Idaho State Senate and much more throughout the week.

The purpose of the visit to Idaho is to familiarize the Sailors with the state of Idaho and to establish a bond between Idaho’s citizens and the Sailors who will take the USS IDAHO to sea as a crucial part of the nation’s military strategy.

The future USS IDAHO is a leading-edge Virginia Class nuclear-powered fast attack submarine currently being built by General Dynamics Electric Boat in Connecticut. According to the USS Idaho Commissioning Committee the submarine will be christened this fall and commissioned into the Navy fleet in the fall of 2024.