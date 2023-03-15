Scutari Statement on the Passing of Ronald Rice

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Ronald Rice:

“I am terribly saddened at the passing of Ron Rice. He was an accomplished and respected man who dedicated his life to the service of others. He served our country as a decorated Marine in Vietnam, his home City of Newark as a police detective, member of City Council and Deputy Mayor, and the residents of his legislative district and the people of New Jersey in a distinguished career in the Senate. Ron was a fearless man who stood up for his beliefs and fought tirelessly for civil rights and social justice. As the longest serving African-American member of the Legislature and founding leader of the Legislative Black Caucus, he left his mark in meaningful and lasting ways. I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Rice family in their time of loss.”