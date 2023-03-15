Ruiz Statement on the Passing of Ronald Rice

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Ronald L. Rice:

“Today we lost a giant, a man who lived his commitment to public service over a lifetime of hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the residents of Newark, his legislative district and the State of New Jersey. As we remember Senator Rice, it is my hope that his loved ones can take comfort in the legacy he leaves behind as a trailblazer, a fierce advocate and above all else, a friend.”