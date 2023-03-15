Ruiz Statement on the Passing of Ronald Rice

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Ronald L. Rice:
“Today we lost a giant, a man who lived his commitment to public service over a lifetime of hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the residents of Newark, his legislative district and the State of New Jersey. As we remember Senator Rice, it is my hope that his loved ones can take comfort in the legacy he leaves behind as a trailblazer, a fierce advocate and above all else, a friend.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.