Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: March/April Lineup of Over $75M in Properties, Plus February Auction Sales

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions has released its March/April Line-up of over $75 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe —most offered No Reserve.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing their upcoming auctions for March and April, the majority offered No Reserve, these offerings represent some of the finest luxury real estate in the world, including the five-star Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences in Kyoto, Japan; a historic, fully restored barn nestled in the Hertfordshire Countryside of the United Kingdom; a remodeled, ten-acre estate on the coast of Oregon in Gold Beach; and Westwind Estate and Winery, a 32-acre homage to Japanese architecture and design, complete with two residences, a winery and wine cave, Kura, an art studio, and more.

Buyers may also place their bids via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, from anywhere in the world.Properties are available for viewing on sothebys.com and casothebys.com.

Features properties include:

Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences | Kyoto, Japan

Bidding Opens 13 April

One of only 57 residences, Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences, the wholly owned unit is currently listed for $6 million with No Reserve. The property will auction to the highest bidder in cooperation with Naoko Yamaguchi of Nomura Real Estate Solutions Co., Ltd.

“We are pleased to be bringing the exceptional product that is Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences to auction,” stated Sonny Saito, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Director of Business Development, APAC. “It symbolizes our growing commitment to the Japanese real estate market, and as an auction company, we look forward to working with all real estate companies in Japan to offer and build upon this method of buying and selling, with even more luxury auction opportunities to come across greater Asia.”

Designed and built according to legendary standards, Unit 122 in the Four Seasons Hotel Residences balances a thoughtful blend of modern Japanese style and rich tradition, complete with every service and amenity expected of this five-star residence. The towering architecture of the entrance to the building welcomes residents and visitors alike.

The interior of Unit 122 spans over 106 square meters, with an open floor plan that maximizes entertaining spaces, all while preserving the privacy of the primary suite. Relax with family or friends in the fully equipped contemporary kitchen, surrounded by designer appliances, top-of-the-line finishes and bespoke art. Wide windows frame views of the 800-year-old, 10,000-square-meter Shakusui-en, an ancient pond and garden that keeps the contemporary architecture rooted in the rich history and culture of Kyoto. Winding paths lined with trees and glittering waters web across the property, set at the foot of the Higashiyama Mountains, where a new panorama can be enjoyed with every season, from the cherry-blossoms of spring to winter’s snow-capped mountain peaks. The amenities elevate the ownership experience to new heights, with full access to an indoor pool, two large whirlpools, a luxurious spa and salon, a fitness gym, restaurant and lounge, an expansive deck with inviting communal seating, and dedicated 24/7 concierge service.

Burnsteads Barn | Hertfordshire Countryside, United Kingdom

Bidding Opens 23 March

Centuries-old charm meets contemporary style at the fully restored, Grade II barn estate, Bursteads Barn. Currently listed for £5 million, with a pre-sale estimate of £3 million–£5 million, the historic estate will auction With Reserve in cooperation with Amy Odell of United Kingdom Sotheby's International Realty.

“This elegant home has gone through the most meticulous restoration process, and the results speak for themself. With a prime setting just 30 miles from London and only 8 miles to a major airport, it’s the perfect opportunity to own a country getaway without sacrificing any modern luxury,” stated Amy Odell, Listing Agent.

Rustic original barn trusses and vaulted ceilings create architectural interest while the open floor plan flows seamlessly from one space to the next. Shiny porcelain finishes, sleek gallery walls, circular accents, and floor-to-ceiling windows create a classic space for living and entertaining. Ideally suited for hosting a crowd, the five bedrooms provide seclusion in two wings, with one private guest wing. Two versatile mezzanine spaces hover over the main floor, offering options for a cinema, dance floor, home gym, or cozy second den. Outside, the terrace is an open space, fit for entertaining during all four seasons.

808108 24th Sideroad | The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada

Bidding Opens 15 March

Turn-key for Cider making and distilling ventures, this sleek, contemporary, structure on nearly 80 acres awaits in The Blue Mountains of Ontario, Canada. Currently listed for $3.8 million, the property is scheduled to auction with No Reserve in cooperation with Rachael Werner of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Located at 808108 24th Sideroad, the structure spans nearly 3,000 square feet,complete with state-of-the-art production facilities, a top-of-the-line Geothermal Heating and cooling system and fire suppression system, and a two-story consumer-facing retail shop and tasting room. The space invites guests into the art of producing cider, spirits, and more, while the four-season patio offers sweeping views of the vineyards. Set just 15 minutes from the Blue Mountain Resort, only a short drive stands between a day on the slopes and apres-ski sips in front of a fire.

West Wind Estate & Winery | West Marin/Marin County, California

Bidding Opens 15 March

Set in Northern California wine country, just one hour from famed Napa and Sonoma, West Wind Estate and Winery is a 32-acre homage to Japanese architecture and design. Listed for $18.5 million, the estate and winery is set to auction with No Reserve, in cooperation with Stephanie Lamarre and B.G. Bates of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We feel that we have an exceptional property to offer—one rarely seen in this market, if ever—which makes this an even more unique opportunity to purchase,” stated Listing Agent, Stephanie Lamarre. “With our combined local expertise in the market, Sotheby’s International Realty’s marketing reach, and Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ ability to generate worldwide exposure, we look forward to a competitive auction for our clients.”

The estate itself is positioned on a slope of West Marin’s iconic Black Mountain, overlooking the Nicasio reservoir, where authentic and meticulously designed Japanese architecture awaits around every bend. The three-bedroom, Sukiya-style main residence and the two-bedroom detached guest residence combine traditional Japanese techniques with modern engineering, creating a stunning effect in both aesthetics and execution, from the Sakura cherry hardwood floors to the ceilings of wide-plank cedar, customized by room throughout both homes. Enjoy unmatched privacy from each of the suites by closing the Japanese Fusuma wooden doors, separating the spaces from the main living areas. Outdoors, walking paths connect formal Japanese gardens, organic orchards, and two acres of vineyard, among which also lie a 50,000-gallon spring-fed pool and Bocce court.

Additional Properties Include:

1301 Red Adler Road | Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Bidding Opens 21 March

Listed for $14.9M. Reserve $8M.

25327 Cape View Loop | Gold Beach, Oregon

Bidding Opens 22 March

Listed fr $3.79M. No Reserve.

100 Via Milpitas | Carmel Valley, California

Bidding Opens 6 April

Listed for $5.295M. No Reserve.

763 Carefree Way | San Juan Island/Friday Harbour, Washington

Bidding Opens 13 April

Listed for $14.5M. No Reserve.

Undeveloped 186-Acre Island Chain | Exuma, Big & Little Perpall Cays, Bahamas

Bidding Opens 10 May

Listed for $4M. No Reserve.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in February.

February Sales Include:

Navaeh Villa in Long Bay Beach, Anguilla | In cooperation with Bonnie Bloom of Kokoon Real Estate Ltd, 72 days of exposure resulted in 5,830+ website/page views, 890+ prospects, 18 showings, and 10 bidders.

1104 North Alamito Street in Marfa, Texas | In cooperation with Lauren Meader Fowlkes of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 6,580+ website/page views, 990+ prospects, 21 showings, and 7 bidders.

42 Spanish Bay Circle in Pebble Beach, California | In cooperation with Nicole Truszkowski of Sotheby's International Realty - Carmel Brokerage, 42 days of exposure resulted in 5,610+ website/page views, 750+ prospects, 42 showings, and 6 bidders.

17051 State Highway 195 in Texas Hill Country | In cooperation with Martha StClair and Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, 47 days of exposure resulted in 9,070+ website/page views, 1,230+ prospects, 26 showings, and 6 bidders.

Villa Shamal in Marbella, Spain | In cooperation with Victor García Ohlrich of Karlsen Y García International Real Estate, 58 days of exposure resulted in 8,970+ website/page views, 1,580+ prospects, 83 showings, and 3 bidders.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, these closings will support building a new home for a family in need.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

