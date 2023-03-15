Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the indictment of Tau Gamma Phi members over the death of John Matthew Salilig

March 15, 2023

As we continue to seek justice on the death of John Matthew Salilig, the Department of Justice's indictment of seven members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity for the violation of the Anti-Hazing Act comes as welcome development. I join our countrymen, especially John Matthew's family, in staying vigilant until justice is served and those who violated the law are held accountable.

The message to those who continue committing hazing should be loud and clear: that they will not get away with their ghastly crimes and their mockery of the law. The culture of violence masked as brotherhood should stop now.

