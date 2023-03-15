Việt Nam highlights digital technology application for gender equality at UN session

VIETNAM, March 15 - HÀ NỘI — The application of digital science and technology towards the goal of gender equality requires political will and real actions of governments and the willingness to transform relevant sectors in society, said a Vietnamese official.

In her remarks at the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), Minister Counsellor Lê Thị Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, highlighted Việt Nam’s achievements in this area, including the Government's adoption of a national programme on digital transformation to 2025 and celebration of National Digital Transformation Day for the first time.

Việt Nam has also recorded sound outcomes in gender equality promotion, climbing four places to 83rd in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2022, with the rate of women participating in the workforce reaching 62.5 per cent, higher than the global average of 56 per cent.

To boost the engagement of women and girls in global digital transformation, the representative of Việt Nam recommended further removing stereotype barriers in career guidance, and education and training in natural sciences; and narrowing the gender gap in digital issues.

It is necessary to ensure that the groups enjoy the fruits of scientific and technological progress and equip them with the knowledge and skills to find employment in the digital era, the diplomat noted.

Themed "Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls," the session – the UN’s largest annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment – takes place from March 6 to 17. It gathers 201 representatives of nations and international organisations.

At the plenary sitting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for urgent action in three areas, starting with increasing education, income and employment for women and girls.

Women’s and girls’ full participation and leadership in science and technology must also be promoted, while the international community must also create a safe digital environment for them, he noted.

Representatives of participating nations also presented their solutions, including the incorporation of gender equality into policy-making process, and the creation of jobs for women and preferential loans for female-led start-ups, among many others. — VNS