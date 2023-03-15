Discover Poems at Eighty from a Career Painter with 'Twinings'
written by Julie Fritz; on sale April 11, 2023
A lovely late foray of poems suffused with the keenest of light. As in all great landscapes, deity is in the details, and each line—each stroke of the brush, as it were—holds illuminative potential.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new book of poetry, 'Twinings: Poems at Eighty,' written by Julie Fritz.
— Chris Dombrowski, author of 'The River You Touch'
You don’t become a poet overnight—but that’s a good thing, as the years allow writers to build up a lifetime of experiences. With an artist’s eye and a poet’s pen, author Julie Fritz captures this stunning collection of memories, moments, and musings which first speaks of a childhood spread against the floral backdrop of the Great Smoky Mountains. Further on in the work, readers will discover a midbook garden celebrating ephemerals and perennials, peonies and honeysuckle, as the poet learns to appreciate each unique scene in the cyclic seasons. As she grows and matures, she searches for answers and purpose, easing into the slow contentment and musings that come with age; contemplating the memories in a wardrobe filled with yesterday’s patterns and colors; and considering the gradual aggregation of family graves, gatherings of matriarchs presiding over families at beach houses, and accrual of porcelain figurines—even as the accumulations of antiques become irrelevant. But the last poem reminds us that, even as reminiscences tumble together over and over, becoming smaller and more refined with each telling, the possibility of achieving one’s lifelong dreams still exists—even at eighty.
Bursting with secret, youthful transgression and piercing nostalgia in free but beautifully curated verse, and filled with language that is alternately or all at once longing, acerbic, and sweet, 'Twinings' is scheduled for release on April 11, 2023.
'This gathering of poems from Julie Fritz’s lifetime of attention will give readers a chance to travel back in their own memories too, bringing with them the probing questions and insights she has generously shared in this heartfelt collection about a life well lived.'
About the Author
Julie Plunkett Fritz has been known as a marketing consultant and abstract landscape artist. But now at eighty, she will be known as a poet, with her first book of published poems, 'Twinings.' She grew up on a small farm in East Tennessee; raised her family in Richmond, Virginia; then lived in varied lands throughout the country just to see what they were like—after first checking them out on the back of a motorcycle! She now lives quietly with her husband back in Richmond, Virginia.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Twinings: Poems at Eighty' (paperback, 85 pages, $14.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $4.99) forthcoming.
